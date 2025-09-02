A devastating earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hit Afghanistan on early hours of September 1, Monday which led to catastrophic sequences and casualties in Afghanistan. The worst of the destructions was in Kunar province, which borders Pakistan. Around 1400 are dead and hundreds are recovering in nearby hospitals. There are still people who are trapped under the rubbles and rescuers are working to save them. Amid this, Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan has stepped forward as he stood in solidarity with his countrymen. At the same time he launched a fund for the victims of the earthquake. He won the heart of fans with this gesture. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Another 5.3-Magnitude Quake Strikes 134 Km East of Kabul After Hundreds Die in Recent Earthquakes.

Rashid Khan Stands In Solidarity With Victims of Afghanistan Earthquake

Heartbroken for my people in Kunar after the devastating earthquake. I’ve launched a GoFundMe to support the victims every donation can help rebuild lives. Please stand with us. 🙏💙https://t.co/PEcwlIGDF8 pic.twitter.com/YmVcN0JJwK — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) September 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)