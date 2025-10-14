Fact Check: Is MTV Shutting Down Its Channels in India and Globally? Here’s What We Know About Paramount Global’s Decision To Axe Its UK Music Channels

Did you know that the ‘M’ in MTV no longer stands for Music? The channel that was once synonymous with pop culture - promoting pop hits, indie tracks, and in India, even movie songs - isn’t the same brand that defined television in the 1980s and 1990s. Back then, the youth who grew up glued to the channel were even dubbed the MTV generation - that’s how iconic it was. MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga Dominates With Four Awards, Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande Follow Close Behind – Full Winners List From the Star-Studded Night.

MTV began broadcasting in the United States on August 1, 1981, under Warner Communications, and quickly expanded to Europe, Australia, and Asia. MTV India launched on October 28, 1996, becoming an instant sensation on satellite television.

Its popularity was such that several of its VJs (video jockeys) turned into celebrities and even film stars - including Malaika Arora, Ayushmann Khurrana, Amrita Arora, Anusha Dandekar, Bani J, Cyrus Broacha, Rannvijay Singh, and Rhea Chakraborty, among others.

MTV Shutting Down Its Music Channels

Recently, reports claimed that MTV is shutting down its music channels, sparking confusion and nostalgia among fans - especially those from the MTV generation who grew up watching its iconic shows and music videos.

‘Shutting Down All Its Music Channels by December 31’

‘Heartbeat of the Youth’

‘End Its Operations by December’

Fact Check - MTV is Closing Its Music Channels Only in Europe

However, let’s clarify: the shutdown does not affect MTV India, nor is MTV shutting down on the whole.

According to multiple media reports, Paramount Global, which currently owns MTV, is closing its music-focused channels in the UK and Ireland, with further closures planned across Europe and Australia by December 31, 2025.

As per the BBC, the channels being discontinued include MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV, and MTV Live.

Why Are MTV’s Music Channels Shutting Down?

The reason is simple: audiences no longer rely on television for music videos. With YouTube, Spotify, and other digital platforms dominating the space, traditional music channels have seen a steep decline in viewership.

MTV as a brand, however, has long pivoted from being a pure music network. Over the years, it has transformed into a hub for youth-centric reality shows, such as The Real World, Jersey Shore, and Teen Mom in the West, and this formula continues to work for them. Kushal Tanwar Aka Gullu Wins MTV ‘Roadies XX’: All About Content Creator From Elvish Yadav’s Gang Who Clinched Victory in 20th Season of Reality Show in Comeback Twist!

That’s why, even as MTV’s music channels close in Europe, MTV HD will continue to air, focusing entirely on reality show programming.

What About MTV India?

In India, MTV is operated by JioStar, under licence from Paramount Global. The transition from music to reality content happened long ago. The channel is now better known for its hit reality shows such as MTV Hustle, MTV Roadies, and MTV Splitsvilla, which continue to draw strong viewership.

MTV India had experimented with a dedicated music channel, MTV Beats (formerly MTV Indies), but it was discontinued in March 2025 due to low viewership. Similarly, VH1 India, which aired international music content, was also shut down in the same month.

