Fact Check: Is India Halting Defence Deals With US Over Tariff Row? Defence Ministry Calls Media Reports False and Fabricated

Delhi, August 8: Is India halting its plans to purchase US-made arms amid the ongoing tariff dispute between the two countries? Several media reports have claimed that New Delhi has put on hold its defence procurement deals with the United States and cancelled Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s scheduled visit to Washington. These reports suggest a direct fallout from the increased tariffs imposed by the US on Indian goods, which have reportedly soured bilateral ties and stalled major defence announcements.

According to these media narratives, India’s pause on arms deals marks its first significant sign of displeasure after the US raised tariffs on Indian exports by 25%, escalating the total duty to 50%. The reports also indicated that the Defence Minister’s visit to Washington, intended to formalise some purchase agreements, was called off as a result. This claim has fueled speculation about a potential cooling in defence cooperation between the two longstanding partners amid economic tensions. Is the US Reinstating a Visa Ban on PM Narendra Modi Over the 2002 Gujarat Riots? Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim by Pakistani Propaganda Account.

India Denies Halting US Defence Deals Amid Tariff Dispute

The news reports on India pausing the talks related to defence purchases with the US are false and fabricated. It is clarified that the various cases of procurement are being progressed as per the extant procedures: Defence Ministry officials pic.twitter.com/2GalSZ59iU — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2025

However, the Indian Defence Ministry has strongly denied these reports, calling them false and fabricated. Officials, speaking to news agency ANI, clarified that there has been no official pause or cancellation of defence procurement plans involving the United States. They emphasised that all ongoing defence deals are progressing according to established procedures, and no written instructions have been issued to halt any purchases. Does Mukesh Ambani Pay Zero Tax Because He Doesn't Take Salary? Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim About Reliance Industries Chairman.

Furthermore, reports indicating the cancellation of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Washington were not officially confirmed and may be due to routine scheduling adjustments rather than diplomatic fallout. The narrative suggesting India is halting defence deals over the tariff dispute is misleading.

Fact check

Claim : Media reports claim India has paused US arms purchases and canceled the Defence Minister’s visit due to tariff tensions. Conclusion : The Indian Defence Ministry has denied these claims, stating that defence procurements are ongoing as usual and the reports are false and fabricated. Full of Trash Clean

