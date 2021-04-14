Fake Organisation Issues Notification Claiming to Offer Jobs Under Indian Govt, PIB Fact Check Reveals The Truth

New Delhi, April 14: A notification issued by a firm called 'Bio Chemic Education Grant Commission' claiming to offer employment under the government of India is being widely shared and circulated on various social media platforms. A organisation is allegedly projecting itself as a part of the central government. The viral notification claims that Bio Chemic Education Grant Commission is offering job opportunities with the Indian government. NRA Announces Vacancies For Over 8 Lakh Posts Without Any Entrance Examination? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake YouTube Video

Debunking the false information, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found out that Bio Chemic Education Grant Commission' is a fake organisation and is projecting itself to be a body of the Government of India. Fraudsters Issue Fake Recruitment Letter for Hiring in PBNS, Akashvani, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth.

Fact Check By PIB:

A notification issued by 'Bio Chemic Education Grant Commission' is claiming to offer employment under the Government of India. #PIBFactCheck: This organization is #Fake and is projecting itself to be a body of the Government of India. Read here https://t.co/7BjC0dnlDr pic.twitter.com/NoyvbT8gp9 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 13, 2021

The government and its various authorities have time and again urged people to be careful about such claims and do not believe any other source of information apart from the official notification from the relevant authorities. The government job aspirants are also advised to check the official websites for any such announcements and verify it before taking any further steps.

