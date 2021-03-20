Fraudsters Issue Fake Recruitment Letter for Hiring in PBNS, Akashvani, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth

New Delhi, March 20: A recruitment letter issued by an organisation in name of government's broadcasting services is being widely shared and circulated. The incident has reported by Raipur. The fake recruitment letter is luring people into employment scam. A fraud organisation is duping the aspirants of government jobs by offering recruitment letters in the name of Prasar Bharati, Akashvani, PIB among others. NRA Announces Vacancies For Over 8 Lakh Posts Without Any Entrance Examination? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake YouTube Video.

Debunking the false information, a fact check conducted by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found out that the recruitment letter is fake. PIB further issued statement asking people to not "fall for fraudsters impersonating Government institutions." Clerks, Guards, Peons Appointed by Department of Justice For Government Jobs Through Direct Recruitment? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Here's the Truth.

Fact Check by PIB:

An incident has come to light in Raipur of a fraud organisation duping applicants by recruiting them in the name of @PBNS_India, Akashvani, @PIB_India etc. The offer letters issued are #Fake. Do not fall for fraudsters impersonating Government institutions. #PIBFactCheck pic.twitter.com/UCYh8mqSpT — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 19, 2021

The government and its various departments have time and again urged people to be careful about such news and do not believe any other source of information apart from the official notification from the relevant authorities. The officials have also asked the aspirants of government jobs to check the official websites for any such announcements and verify it before taking any further steps.

