Has Nirmala Sitharaman Endorsed Scheme To Earn INR 25.5 Lakh per Month on Investment of INR 22,000? PIB Fact Check Debunks Digitally Altered Video

Video showing Nirmala Sitharaman endorsed scheme to earn INR 25.5 lakh per month on investment of INR 22,000 is fake, says PIB Fact Check (Photo Credits: X/@PIBFactCheck)

Mumbai, September 29: A video has surfaced on social media falsely claiming that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promoted an investment platform that promised high returns on a minimal investment. The video claimed that Nirmala Sitharaman has endorsed a scheme that would help an investor earn up to INR 25.5 lakh per month on the investment of INR 22,000.

The video has been identified by the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check team as fake and digitally altered. The PIB fact-check team said in its post on X, “Too Good to Be True? Think Again! A video claims that Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman is promoting an investment platform, promising that an investment of ₹22,000 can help you earn up to ₹25.5 lakh per month." Did Cabin of INR 800-Crore Varanasi Ropeway Project Collapse on Inauguration Day With BJP Leader Inside? Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral Video.

Fact Check: PIB Says Video of Nirmala Sitharaman Endorsing Investment Scheme Is AI-Generated

🚨 Too Good to Be True? Think Again! A video claims that Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman is promoting an investment platform, promising that an investment of ₹22,000 can help you earn up to ₹25.5 lakh per month. #PIBFactCheck ❌ This is a digitally altered #fake… pic.twitter.com/zhPVtAP8Ao — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 29, 2025

The PIB Fact Check added that, "No such program has been launched or endorsed by the Finance Minister or the Government of India. Don’t fall prey to any such suspicious investment claims.” Is There a ‘Blood on Call’ Service in India Through Helpline 104? PIB Fact Check Terms Viral Claim Misleading.

Earlier, there was another video making the rounds on the internet wherein Nirmala Sitharaman can be seen saying that an investment of INR 22,000 could generate INR 60,000 in a day and approximately INR 10 lakh per month if people use a smart trading platform. The fact-checking agency confirmed that the videos are digitally altered and deceptive.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is promoting a new investment platform that can enable citizens earn INR 25.5 lakh on inevstment of INR 22,000. Conclusion : The claim is fake and the video is digitally altered. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2025 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).