Is There a ‘Blood on Call’ Service in India Through Helpline 104? PIB Fact Check Terms Viral Claim Misleading

New Delhi, September 27: A message circulating widely on social media claims that the Government of India has launched a nationwide service called “Blood on Call.” According to the viral text, citizens can reportedly dial the helpline number 104 to request blood, which would then be delivered to their location within four hours for a fee of INR 450 per bottle, along with an additional INR 100 for transportation. The message urges people to share this so-called “life-saving” service with friends and family, presenting it as a new initiative under the central government’s health services.

The viral claim details the procedure for accessing the service, creating the impression of an official, operational scheme. It emphasizes the speed of blood delivery and the nominal charges, suggesting that the facility is immediately available nationwide. By mentioning the 104 helpline and framing the service as part of a government initiative, the message appears credible to many users and has been widely forwarded on WhatsApp, Facebook, and other social media platforms. Did the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Issue Notices to Hindi News Channels Over Excessive Urdu Usage? PIB Fact Check Calls Reports Misleading.

The narrative specifically links the alleged service to a pan-India government scheme, implying that citizens across all states can access it. It portrays the facility as essential for emergencies, thereby generating urgency and encouraging people to share the information without verification. The viral text’s detailed instructions, cost details, and official-sounding language contribute to its misleading authenticity. Did You Get an SMS To Update Your Address To Receive a Package From India Post? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message.

No, Helpline 104 Does Not Offer a ‘Blood on Call’ Service

Claim: Govt. of India has launched a pan-India helpline number 1⃣0⃣4⃣ "Blood on Call" to meet the requirement for blood#PIBFactCheck ☑️This claim is #misleading ☑️GOI is not running any such scheme !! ☑️This number is used for various helpline services in some states pic.twitter.com/9oFHbtLDeA — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 27, 2025

Fact-checking by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) clarifies that the claim is false. There is no government scheme called “Blood on Call” associated with the 104 helpline. While the number 104 exists in several states, it is used only for general health advice and healthcare-related queries and is not linked to any nationwide blood supply service. No official notification or government announcement supports the viral message.

PIB has advised citizens not to believe or circulate such messages without verification. It emphasises relying only on official sources and verified channels for accurate information about healthcare services. Sharing unverified claims can create unnecessary panic and false expectations, especially in emergencies where accurate guidance is crucial.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : A viral message states that citizens can call helpline 104 to get blood delivered within four hours for a fee under a government-launched “Blood on Call” service. Conclusion : This claim is false; the Government of India has not launched any such scheme, and 104 is used only for general health advice in some states. Full of Trash Clean

