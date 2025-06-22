PIB said that the Indian Airspace was not used by the United States during Operation Midnight Hammer. (Photo credits: X/@PIBFactCheck)

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, several social media accounts are claiming that the United States used the Indian Airspace to launch aircraft against Iran during Operation Midnight Hammer. The alleged claim comes after the US military struck three nuclear sites in Iran early Sunday, June 22, thereby inserting itself into Israel's effort to destroy Iran's nuclear programme. Notably, the US attacked Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites of Iran. However, a fact check conducted by PIB revealed that the alleged claims by social media accounts are fake. "Indian Airspace was NOT used by the United States during Operation #MidnightHammer," PIB said. It further said that General Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, during the press briefing explained the route used by US aircraft. Operation Midnight Hammer: US Inserts Itself Into Israel-Iran War, Strikes Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow Nuclear Sites.

Indian Airspace Was Not Used by the United States During Operation Midnight Hammer

Several social media accounts have claimed that Indian Airspace was used by the United States to launch aircrafts against Iran during Operation #MidnightHammer #PIBFactCheck ❌ This claim is FAKE ❌Indian Airspace was NOT used by the United States during Operation… pic.twitter.com/x28NSkUzEh — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)