Is Jio Offering Free Recharge Worth Rs 555 to Celebrate The Birth of Mukesh Ambani's Grandson? Fact Check Reveals the Truth Behind Fake Viral Message

New Delhi, March 29: Is Jio providing its users free recharge to celebrate and welcome Mukesh Ambani's grand child? The network users have been receiving such messages ever since the Reliance Supremo became a grandfather last year. However, a fact check has shown that the claims being made in the messages are fake and the company is not giving out any such offers and benefits. Free Gifts by Amazon on Its 30th Anniversary Celebration? If You Have Received WhatsApp Message Claiming That You Can Win Huawei Mate 40 pro 5G via a Survey, You MUST See This Fact Check First!

In the viral message, that is being widely circulated, it is being claimed that 'As Mukesh Ambani becomes grandfather, all the Jio users are being given free recharge worth Rs 555. I have received the free recharge, so can you. In order to avail the offer click on https://cutt.ly/Nl4narg link. The offer is valid only till March 30. ' However, the company has not made any such announcement and the link mentioned in the message is of a fake website by the name jiofreegb.blogspot.com. Fake Viral WhatsApp Audio Message on COVID-19 Linked Falsely to Medanta Hospital’s MD Dr Naresh Trehan Surfaces Again This Year; Hospital Urges People Not Believe In The Audio Clip.

'jiofreegb.blogspot.com' Is a Fake Website:

A Phishing Website namely “https://t.co/3vsZJogeUe” is being created on BlogSpot. The websites offers Free Jio Recharge worth Rs 555. From Analysis it has been learned that the above mentioned website is to trying to redirect the user to malicious website. pic.twitter.com/ZbkBIE7AKU — HP State Cyber Crime Police Station (@hppcybercell) August 6, 2020

The readers are advised to be careful about such claims and offers by fake websites in the name of telecom companies. The network users should not fall for any such trap , click on the link, or share and forward the message as it might lead to unpleasant experiences. They should rely on the official and verified communication by the companies for any such offer and avoid being a victim of such fake and baseless claims.

Fact check

Claim : Jio is offering a free recharge of Rs 555 to celebrate the birth of Muskesh Ambani\'s grandson. Conclusion : The claim is fake. Jio has not announced any such offer. Full of Trash Clean

