Free Gifts by Amazon on Its 30th Anniversary Celebration? If You Have Received WhatsApp Message Claiming That You Can Win Huawei Mate 40 pro 5G via a Survey, You MUST See This Fact Check First!

If you are someone who has received a message that says that Amazon is celebrating its 30th anniversary and in a bid to celebrate that you can participate in a survey to win a Huawei Mate 40 pro 5G, you must read this fact check till the end. According to this widely forwarded message on WhatsApp, you can take a survey including minimum questions, that they claim has been conducted by Amazon for their 30th-anniversary celebration and you could easily win the aforementioned gadget. The message has received a response from many people in the comment section who are either excited or disheartened that they didn't win Huawei Mate 40 Pro 5G. But if you have received the viral message too, please hold on and read this. Will You Get Free Adidas Shoes On International Women's Day 2021? Beware of WhatsApp Scam Messages! Ways to Spot a Phishing Text.

The message contains a link like "b10-amazon.top/amazon/tb.php?_t=1616586280", however, this is a spam URL trying to impersonate Amazon.com. The message reads: "Today, 24 March, 2021, you have been chosen to participate in our survey. It will only take you a minute and you will receive a fantastic prize: a Huawei Mate 40 Pro 5G Full Netcom 8GB + 256GB (bright black)! Each Wednesday we randomly choose 100 users to give them a chance to win amazing prizes. Today's prize is a Huawei Mate 40 Pro 5G Full Netcom 8GB + 256GB (bright black)! There will be 100 lucky winners. This survey aims to improve the quality of service for our users and your participation will be rewarded 100%. You only have0 minutes and 00 seconds, to answer this survey ! Hurry up, the number of prizes available is limited!"

Is Amazon Giving Away Free Gift aka Huawei Mate 40 pro 5G on Its 30th Anniversary Celebration?

No Amazon has not made any such announcement, to begin with. If you visit their original website, amazon.com and amazon.in or even the app you've downloaded, you will find no such offer. Moreover, if you look carefully at the link that is being shared in the message you'll see the URL reads: "d5-amazon.top" which is not an authentic Amazon site. It is nothing but a scam and might result in a loss of money or theft of personal data.

The website collects user personal and professional data along with personal preferences and taste through a survey. At the end of the survey, the user is congratulated on being the winner. However, users never get their gift price. So please do not share or click on the link. And under no circumstances whatsoever, share your personal information.

Fact check

Claim : Free Gift, Huawei Mate 40 pro 5G by Amazon on Its 30th Anniversary Celebration Conclusion : The authentic Amazon website has made no such announcement

