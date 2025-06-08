A viral message on social media claims that the government is offering free scooters to college-going girls under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Free Scooty Yojana’. However, this claim is completely fake. PIB Fact Check has confirmed that no such scheme is being run by the central government. Citizens are advised not to fall for such misleading posts. For accurate and verified information regarding any government scheme, always refer to the official website of the concerned ministry or follow updates from @PIBFactCheck on social media. Fake News Alert: PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Recruitment Drive for 1736 Field Assistant Posts.

Fake News Alert: No ‘Pradhan Mantri Free Scooty Yojana’, Says Govt

