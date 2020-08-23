Railway Ministry Not to Pay Salaries to Rail Employees in 2020–21 Due to Financial Crunch? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here’s the Truth

New Delhi, August 23: A post is going viral on social media platforms claiming that the Railway Ministry will not pay salaries to their employees in 2020-21 due to financial crunch. The fake post is doing rounds on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter, triggering panic among railway employees. The misleading claim states that 'Railways has decided not to pay salaries to their employees in 2020-21 due to financial crunch'.

Dismissing the claim, a fact check report by Press Information Bureau (PIB) revealed that the viral claim is misleading and false. It added saying that no such plan has been announced by the Ministry of Railways. "The claim is False. No such move is being discussed or contemplated by Ministry of Railways".

Here's the tweet by PIB:

Claim- Railways has decided not to pay salaries to their employees in 2020-21 due to financial crunch.#PIBFactCheck- The claim is #False. No such move is being discussed or contemplated by @RailMinIndia. pic.twitter.com/eshYnDdTqO — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 22, 2020

At a time when India is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, social media platforms have been flooded with false information, leading to panic. The government has time and again urged people of the country not to fall a prey to such rumours. A similar misinformation was widely circulated on social media in the month of April. The claim said that the Railway Ministry is planning to cut the salary of over 13 lakh officers and employees. However, the authorities left no stone unturned to bust fake news and stated the information was fake and misleading.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 30 lakh mark on Sunday with 69,239 fresh coronavirus cases in past 24 hours. The death toll in the country mounted to 56,706 with 912 deaths in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike, the total coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 30,44,941, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its health bulletin.

Fact check

Claim : Railway Ministry has decided not to pay salaries to their employees in 2020-21 due to financial crunch Conclusion : PIB Fact check states that the claim is false as no such move is being discussed or contemplated by Ministry of Railways Full of Trash Clean

