Unemployment Allowance of Rs 3,500 Announced by Modi Government? PIB Fact-Check Busts Fake WhatsApp Message Going Viral

Screenshot of fake WhatsApp message (Photo Credits: Twitter/ PIB)

New Delhi, May 4: During the coronavirus pandemic, several fake news are doing rounds on social media. One such fake news, which is going viral on WhatsApp, has claimed that the Centre is giving Rs 3,500 under Prime Minister Unemployment Allowance Scheme”. The viral WhatsApp message asked people to click on the link given in the text. WhatsApp Message Stating WHO Protocol For Lockdown Extension is FAKE; Here's the Truth Behind the Viral Message.

According to the message, there will be no registration fees. A person applying for the unemployment allowance should be between 18-42 years and should have minimum educational qualification of class 10th. The last date of registration mentioned in the message is May 15. Did Raghuram Rajan, Former RBI Governor, Chair IMF Webinar Session? WhatsApp Message Going Viral is Fake.

However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) termed this message as fake. According to the PIB fact check, the Centre has not announced any such scheme. The PIB said that the claim and the link given in the message is fake. The PIB tweeted the image of the message with a stamp of fake news on it.

PIB's Tweet:

Recently news also surfaced that the Indian Government would introduce a new monthly unemployment allowance scheme for helping the unemployed youth. Media reports claimed that as part of the scheme, the unemployed youth in India would be provided financial assistance in the form of fixed unemployment allowance of 2000 to 3500 rupees on a monthly basis.