WhatsApp Message Stating WHO Protocol For Lockdown Extension is FAKE; Here's the Truth Behind the Viral Message

New Delhi, April 5: Fear and panic gripped people of India amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the country. India, the country with the second largest population in the world, has reported 109 deaths due to COVID-19 so far. Several rumours and fake messages are being circulated on social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp, making the situation even more worse. In a latest such fake message on WhatsApp, a post claiming that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has set a procedure for the COVID-19 lockdown has gone viral. The fake WhatsApp message states that the WHO has set a protocol that the lockdown in India will be extended till June 2020. When Will Coronavirus End in India? This Graph Shows Importance of Lockdown and Forecast With Dates When India Can Get COVID-19 Free.

These claims are false and baseless as the WHO has not ordered or come up with any such directive. The fake message has been widely shared even on Facebook. The fake message gives a timeline of a proposed extended lockdown and relaxation to curb the transmission of COVID-19 and make the country coronavirus free. "World Health Organisation protocol & procedure of lockdown periods for controlling on most dangerous virus", the excerpt of the WhatsApp fake message reads.

Fake Message Circulated on Twitter:

*WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION PROTOCOL&PROCEDURE OF LOCKDOWN PERIODS FOR CONTROLLING ON MOST DANGEROUS VIRUS* STEP 1 - 1 DAY. STEP 2- 21 DAYS. AFTER 5 DAYS. STEP 3- 28 DAYS. AFTER 5 DAYS. STEP 4 - 15 DAYS. — anil (@anil76026272) April 3, 2020

Fake Message Circulated on Facebook:

Here's the tweet by WHO:

Messages being circulated on social media as WHO protocol for lockdown are baseless and FAKE. WHO does NOT have any protocols for lockdowns. @MoHFW_INDIA @PIB_India @UNinIndia — WHO South-East Asia (@WHOSEARO) April 5, 2020

The global body's South East Asia handle issued a statement saying messages of WHO protocol for lockdown are baseless and FAKE. ""Messages being circulated on social media as WHO protocol for lockdown are baseless and FAKE. WHO does NOT have any protocols for lockdowns", the tweet read. Coronavirus Scare: Is India Going Into a Complete Lockdown? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

The rumour, which is doing rounds on social media, also has a WHO logo on it. The message implies that the lockdown in the country might extend till June 15 and credits the same to WHO. The LatestLY Fact Check team found that that the picture going viral with the lockdown dates and relaxation policy has been falsely credited to WHO.

