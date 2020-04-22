Did Raghuram Rajan, Former RBI Governor, Chair IMF Webinar Session? WhatsApp Message Going Viral is Fake

Viral WhatsApp message claiming that Raghuram Rajan chaired IMF's webinar is fake (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, April 22: Amid Coronavirus outbreak in India, several fake news are doing rounds on social media. One such fake WhatsApp message claimed that former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) chief Raghuram Rajan had chaired a webinar purportedly from an International Monetary Fund (IMF) session. The screenshot of the message is also going viral on Twitter and Facebook. According to the viral message, Rajan had claimed that India managed to suppress the coronavirus curve and the country might escape the pandemic. WhatsApp Message Stating WHO Protocol For Lockdown Extension is FAKE; Here's the Truth Behind the Viral Message.

However, the former RBI governor refuted these fake reports circulating on WhatsApp. Rajan, in his Linkedin post, said, “A webinar, purportedly from an IMF session that I am supposed to have chaired, is circulating among Indian WhatsApp groups. I have not participated in any such webinar.” He further added, “I am afraid in this age of fake news it is hard to respond to every such occurrence. I can only say that I post all my relevant public statements on this site only.” Viral Message Claiming That Government Can Read WhatsApp Chats is Fake.

Raghuram Rajan's Linkedin Post:

Screenshot of The Viral Message:

A fake post is circulating on social media with a list of key takeaways from a webinar from an IMF session addressed by Raghuram Rajan. In a LinkedIn post, Raghuram Rajan mentioned that “I have not participated in any such webinar.”https://t.co/1p1zRJLvS8#FakeNews pic.twitter.com/uDlBu2XOm1 — Shiva Kintali (@kintali) April 21, 2020

Similar Message is Going Viral on Facebook:

In another Linkedin post, Rajan warned the Centre that that non-performing assets (NPA) could increase due to the coronavirus outbreak. He also asked the government to spend more on the poor during the health emergency. The former RBI governor also emphasised on increasing testing of COVID-19.

In India, 19,984 people have contracted coronavirus so far. The COVID-19 death toll also increased to 640 in the country. According to the Health Ministry, there are more than 15,000 active cases in India. IN Maharashtra alone, more than 5,000 have been diagnosed with the deadly virus until now.

