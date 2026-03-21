US Asked India To Provide Military Support To Attack Iran? MEA Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim

Claims of US Asking India To Provide Military Support To Attack Iran Are ‘False & Baseless’ (Photo Credits: X/@MEAFactCheck)

Mumbai, March 21: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has dismissed as “false and baseless” a viral social media claim alleging that the United States sought India’s permission to use its territory for a military operation against Iran. In a public advisory posted on X, the ministry urged citizens to remain cautious and not be misled by unverified information circulating online.

The clarification came after a widely shared post claimed that Washington was exploring the use of western India to support a military asset under the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA). The post also speculated about a possible offshore deployment near the Konkan coast, linking it to tensions involving Iran. Iran Denied Passage to 22 Indian Ships Through Strait of Hormuz? MEA Fact Check Calls Viral Post ‘Baseless and False’.

Claims of US Asking India To Provide Military Support To Attack Iran Are ‘False & Baseless’

Fake News Alert! Please stay alert against such false and baseless claims and posts on social media! pic.twitter.com/oKRc2kefAo — MEA FactCheck (@MEAFactCheck) March 21, 2026

US Asked India To Provide Military Support To Attack Iran? Claims Are Fake

Responding to the claim, the MEA categorically rejected the assertions, stating that no such request or development had taken place. “Fake News Alert! Please stay alert against such false and baseless claims and posts on social media,” the ministry said in its statement.

The statement indicated that the viral post misrepresented both India’s defence arrangements and the scope of its agreements with the United States. Has Israel Appointed Yariv Levin as Interim Prime Minister to Replace Benjamin Netanyahu? Here’s the Truth.

Understanding LEMOA and Its Limits

The Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement, signed in 2016, is a bilateral logistics arrangement between India and the United States. It allows the armed forces of both countries to access each other’s military facilities for refuelling, repairs, and supplies, on a reimbursable basis.

However, the agreement does not permit either country to use the other’s territory for launching military operations without explicit, case-by-case approval. It also does not allow permanent basing of troops or assets.

Globally, the use of one country’s territory by another for military purposes is governed by formal agreements and strict legal frameworks. These include logistics pacts like LEMOA, Status of Forces Agreements (SOFAs), and broader defence treaties.

Such arrangements depend on host nation consent and are typically limited in scope. Historical examples include US operations from bases in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait during the Gulf War, and from Turkey during the Iraq War.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of MEA Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : The United States sought India’s permission to use its territory for a military operation against Iran. Conclusion : The claims are false and baseless. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 03:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).