Viral Video of Indian Army Personnel Fainting After Taking COVID-19 Vaccine Shots is Fake! PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Claim

New Delhi, August 30: A video clip showing some army personnel fainting and falling down is doing the rounds of social media platforms. The viral video accompanies text claiming that the army personnel fainted after getting vaccinated against coronavirus. It further claims that many soldiers suffered heart attack as well. The message containing the video clip is being widely circulated and shared on digital platforms. COVID-19 Vaccine Can Cause Infertility in Men and Women? PIB Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral Message.

Debunking the false information, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found out that the claim being made in the viral video is fake. PIB further clarifies that during the training the personnel had fainted due to heat and humidity. It has nothing to do with COVID-19 vaccination. Fact Check: Two Children Died in Australia After Receiving Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine? Here's the Truth Behind Viral Video.

See Fact Check By PIB Here:

Ever since the COVID-19 vaccination drive started, several fake information and misleading claims are being made about the vaccines on the social media platforms. People are advised to rely only on official notifications by the competent authorities for any information. People are also advised to verify and cross-check any such claims before believing them to be true and sharing on social media.

Fact check

Claim : Indian Army personnel fainted after getting COVID-19 vaccines Conclusion : The claim is fake Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2021 01:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).