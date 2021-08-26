Fact Check: Two Children Died in Australia After Receiving Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine? Here's the Truth Behind Viral Video

Mumbai, August 26: A video is going viral, especially in the United States, wherein it has been claimed that at least two children died in Australia after receiving COVID-19 vaccines in a mass vaccination program for students. The video is a clipped part of the Stew Peters Show, an online programme in the US. The makers released the video with the headline: "Report: 2 Kids DEAD After 24,000 Children Herded Into Stadium for JAB!" Authorities in Australia, however, dismissed the claim. Fact Check: Did Microchip Reader Used for Pet Animals Detect Chip in Vaccinated Woman's Arm? Here's the Truth Behind Viral TikTok Video.

In the video, Stew Peters claims that he had spoken to an ex-Australian military officer who confirmed the death of two children after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. He says 24,000 children were "herded into the stadium in the absence of their parents". "We can now confirm that three of the children that were led into this sports arena, turned into a mass child inoculation or euthanasia centre, have succumbed to the jab – they are dead," he adds.

His programme also showed a screenshot of a social media post that includes images of people lying on the ground. The caption of the post read: "Vaccinations hub at Qudos Arena in NSW 3 year 12 students collapse after receiving the jab." The video is widely circulated not only in the US, but also in Australia. However, the claim made in the video as well as in the social media post is fake. COVID-19 Vaccine, RT-PCR Test Make Your Body Magnetic? Metal Objects Getting Attached to Nashik Man's Torso, Health Officials Say No Correlation With Vaccination.

After New South Wales reported an outbreak of Delta variant of COVID-19, the state allowed students aged 16 years and over to get vaccinated. The state conducted an immunisation programme at Qudos Bank Arena from August 9 to August 14 and students who were completing their Higher School Certificate were given Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a report by AAP Fact Check, this is wrong that 24,000 children were "herded" in the stadium during the vaccination programme. In fact, 24,000 doses were allocated for the immunisation drive. State authorities also debunked the fake news of death of two children after the vaccination. A spokesman for New South Wales' health department confirmed that there had been no deaths among the students vaccinated at Qudos Bank Arena.

"The TGA has not received any reports of death occurring after vaccination in an individual aged 18 years or under," a spokesman for the Therapeutic Goods Administration was quoted as saying. The spokesperson added that there had been no death due to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in Australia as of August 20.

Claim : Two children died in Australia after receiving Pfizer\'s COVID-19 vaccine. Conclusion : No student died in Australia after receiving Pfizer\'s COVID-19 vaccine. Full of Trash Clean

