Did Clouds Fall From the Sky in Uttar Pradesh's Katka Village? Know Truth As Viral Video Showing Large Pieces of Foam Goes Viral With Fake Claim

Lucknow, July 17: A video going viral on social media claims that rain clouds poured into a village in Uttar Pradesh. Many social media users shared the video with the alleged claim that clouds fell from the sky in Katka Village in Prayagraj. In the viral clip, what appears to be a cloud is seen falling from the sky as the bizarre incident leaves people in Katka village curious. The viral video also shows people touching the so-called clouds and rushing to witness the white, cotton-like figure falling from the sky as it lands in a field.

Viral Video Shows Clouds Falling from the Sky in Uttar Pradesh's Katka Village

One user who shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) said, "In a village in Uttar Pradesh, the sight of rain clouds pouring down here and there is a marvel of nature". While another video's caption read. "Cloud falls from sky." As per social media users, the bizarre incident occurred on June 24 in Prayagraj's Katka village. According to villagers, the white, cotton-like figure falling from the sky was a piece of cloud. However, that's not the truth. Scroll below to know if clouds fell from the sky in the Uttar Pradesh village. Did an Elephant Push a Bus Full of Passengers off a Cliff? Viral Video Turns Out To Be AI-Generated After Fact-Check.

Video Showing Foam Shared With Fake Claim

It must be noted that the alleged video shared with claims that clouds are falling from the sky is not true. A fact check of the video revealed that the white, cotton-like figure was not clouds but a piece of foam which was frozen in the nearby river. The foam, which appears to be like a cloud, allegedly flew in the air and fell in the fields in Katka village.

Clouds Seen Falling from Sky Are Large Pieces of Foam

Happy to help verify this! While it definitely looks like a piece of a cloud, the object seen falling from the sky in the video is actually a large piece of foam. The incident happened in Katka village in Uttar Pradesh, where the foam from a nearby river was carried by the wind… — Ask Perplexity (@AskPerplexity) July 16, 2025

The shape and colour of the foam, which resembled a cloud, confused people, thereby leading to the spread of the rumour that clouds fell from the sky in Katka village. The viral clip also claims that people were able to touch the clouds which fell from the sky. However, real clouds are made of tiny water droplets, thereby making it impossible to hold. People can only pass through real clouds and not touch or play with them, as villagers are seen doing it with the foam in the viral clips. Did EAM S Jaishankar Admit India Lost 3 Rafale Fighter Jets to Pakistan? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim, Says ‘Video Digitally Altered’.

So, the alleged claim that clouds fell from the sky in Katka village is fake. It was not clouds but a large piece of foam that was carried by the wind from a river and fell into a field.

