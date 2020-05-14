WhatsApp Message Claiming BMC Commissioner Has Allowed All Shops to Open in Mumbai on Specified Days During Lockdown is Fake

Fake WhatsApp message about opening of shops in Mumbai (Photo Credits: WhatsApp)

Mumbai, May 14: A message claiming various standalone shops are allowed to open on specified days in Maharashtra or Mumbai is going viral on WhatsApp. Some people are sharing the message saying standalone shops can remain open in Mumbai, while some are claiming that the order is for entire Maharashtra. The message along with a video is being widely shared on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

While the content of the message is accurate, it is being shared in the wrong context. The fact is the viral message about standalone shops being allowed to reopen in Maharashtra or Mumbai with a daily schedule is limited to Panvel city and not across the state or the capital city. The order is passed by Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC), according to which, standalone shops can open on specific days from 7 am to 5 pm. Viral Audio Clip Claiming Vegetable Vendors Are Spreading Coronavirus by Licking, Spitting on Items is Fake.

As per the order, stationery shops, general stores, construction material suppliers and so on will be open on Mondays and Fridays. Automobile shops, garages, service centres will be open on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Electronic products and electrical repair shops will be open on Wednesdays and Sundays. Hosiery and ready-made garment shops will be open on Thursdays. Malls, showrooms and market complexes will remain shut during the lockdown period.

Panvel City Municipal Corporation's Order on Opening of Shops:

Commercial Establishment Permission order pic.twitter.com/LzBavgjZyV — Panvel Corporation (@PanvelCorp) May 14, 2020

"We appeal to all to ensure social distancing and follow all the norms. The shops will be open throughout the day so that there is no crowding. If we find violations, we will shut the shops immediately," Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh in a video message.

Panvel Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh's Video Message:

There is a deluge of fake news and misinformation on social media platforms amid the coronavirus outbreak. To catch verified updates on the coronavirus outbreak or government order and schemes, check the official website of the Press Information Bearue - - or visit .

