Viral Audio Clip Claiming Vegetable Vendors Are Spreading Coronavirus by Licking, Spitting on Items is Fake

Vegetable vendor | Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 9: An audio clip is being widely shared on social media platforms, especially in WhatsApp groups, in which a person can be heard saying that vegetable vendors are spreading coronavirus by licking and spitting on veggies and fruits. Fake news mongers even attempted to give the viral audio clip a communal angle and target a minority community. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Thursday termed the audio clip as fake. Coronavirus Live Tracker Map.

"A viral audio clip is circulating on social media claiming that vegetable sellers are spreading #Covid19 by licking or spitting on vegetables/fruits. The claim made in the audio clip is false & intended to create disharmony in society," read a tweet by the PIB. Through the audio clip, a section is trying to spread fake news and making baseless allegations against certain sections of the society. Aarogya Setu App Used for Surveillance by Government of India? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

PIB Clarification on Viral Audio Clip:

A viral audio clip is circulating on social media claiming that vegetable sellers are spreading #Covid19 by licking or spitting on vegetables/fruits. The claim made in the audio clip is false & intended to create disharmony in society. Read: https://t.co/6os3CuQag9 pic.twitter.com/TtzJnwsByE — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 9, 2020

Recently, an old video of a vegetable vendor licking food items went viral on social media with the false claim that he was attempting to spread coronavirus. It had turned out that the video was old and unrelated. A deluge of fake news and misinformation has erupted on social media platforms with many falling for false claims around the coronavirus outbreak.

Readers are advised not to believe everything that they receive on WhatsApp and see on Facebook and Twitter. To catch verified updates on the coronavirus outbreak, check the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare - mohfw.gov.in - or visit LatestLY.com.

Fact check