WhatsApp Post Claiming People Who Worked Between 1990 And 2020 Are Eligible to Get Rs 12 Lakh Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Finds The Message Fake

Fake news of cash benefits to workers (Photo Credits: PIB)

New Delhi, May 14: A post claiming certain cash benefits for people who worked between the years 1990 and 2020 is going viral on WhatsApp. The viral post contains a link and asks people to check their names in the purported list issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment. The message claims all those who worked between the years 1990 and 2020 are eligible for getting Rs 12 lakh. Retirement Age of Central Government Employees to be Reduced to 50? PIB Fact Check Dismisses Fake News.

The viral message reads: "The workers who worked between the 1990 and 2020, have the right to receive the benefit of Rs 12,00,00 from the Ministry of Labour and Employment. Check if your name in the list of the people who have the rights to withdraw this benefits (sic)." As the post is being circulated widely, the Press Information Bearue's Fact Check section issued a clarification, terming it fake news. Viral Audio Clip Claiming Vegetable Vendors Are Spreading Coronavirus by Licking, Spitting on Items is Fake.

"A Whatsapp message circulating, claims that workers who worked during 1990-2020 are entitled to receive Rs 120000 from Labour Ministry. Its #FakeNews! There is no such announcement by Govt. of India. Beware of such fraudulent websites," read a tweet by PIB Fact Check.

PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News of Rs 12 Lakh Cash Benefit For Workers:

Claim- A whatsapp message circulating, claims that workers who worked during 1990-2020 are entitled to receive Rs 120000 from Labour Ministry.#PIBFactCheck: Its #FakeNews! There is no such announcement by Govt. of India. Beware of such fraudulent websites. pic.twitter.com/qyS0mDmQW4 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 14, 2020

There is a deluge of fake news and misinformation on social media platforms amid the coronavirus outbreak. Readers are advised not to believe everything that they receive on WhatsApp and see on Facebook and Twitter. To catch verified updates on the coronavirus outbreak or government order and schemes, check the official website of the Press Information Bearue - pib.nic.in - or visit .