New Delhi, October 12: A WhatsApp message claiming that the Modi government will launch an employment scheme (Rojgar Yojna) on Navratri 2020, is going viral in groups. The viral WhatsApp message carries a link and asks readers to send their applications on it if they are unemployed. Since the message is widely circulated ahead of Navratri, the central government on Monday issued a clarification, calling it fake. Free Internet Being Provided to Students For Online Education And Exams? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Message.

"As unemployment is rising, the Indian government will provide jobs to unemployed people on Navratri. If you have a smartphone, you can work from home under this employment scheme and earn Rs 1000-2000 daily. The last date to apply is October 20," claims the message going viral on WhatsApp. It carries a link and a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and asks people to apply online using the link. Rs 3000 Being Deposited in Bank Accounts by Centre Under Pradhan Mantri Mandhan Yojana? PIB Fact Check Calls It Fake News.

Debunking the fake message, PIB Fact Check tweeted: "A message on WhatsApp is claiming that due to rising unemployment, the central government will give work from home opportunities to jobless people this Navratri. This claim is fake. No such announcement has been made by the central government."

PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Message Claiming Launch of Rojgar Yojna on Navratri:

PIB Fact Check is a dedicated portal which counters misinformation about government's policies and schemes. Fake news and misinformation often go viral on social media platforms and people blindly trust anything or everything that they receive on WhatsApp or see on Facebook and Twitter. LatestLY advises readers to always verify news or information before sharing them with others.

