WhatsApp Message Warning That Video Called 'Amit Shah Disowns Modi' Contains Virus And Asking People to Block Mobile Number 9266600223 is Fake, Check Facts Here

Screenshot of viral message warning againt video called Amit Shah disowns Modi (Photo Credits: WhatsApp)

New Delhi, June 2: A WhatsApp message warning people not to accept a video called 'Amit Shah disowns Modi' as it carries a virus that will format their cellphones, is going viral on the instant messaging app. The message, purportedly created by hackers, is widely circulated on other social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. It also asks receivers to block a particular mobile phone number. Amit Shah Unwell, Suffering From Bone Cancer? Fake Tweet Attributed to Union Home Minister Goes Viral With Rumours on His Health, Here's The Truth.

The viral WhatsApp message reads: "Pls (please) inform to all the contacts on your list not to accept a video called the "Amit Shah disowns Modi" It is a virus that formats your mobile. It is very dangerous. They announced it on the radio today, Fwd (forward) this MSG (message) to as many as you can. High alert. Pls (please) block this no 9266600223. They are credit/debit card hackers. Pls (please) inform all your near and dear ones (sic)." Fact Check: Amit Shah Tested Positive For Coronavirus? Here's The Truth Behind The Fake News Image Going Viral.

The fact is no such announcement has been made on radio. If the virus is so dangerous, the government would have made the announcement on several platforms. The only stories we came across were the ones debunking the message. Yes, the message had gone viral with title "Sonia disowns Rahul" in 2017. At that time too, fact-checking agencies found it to be fake.

A deluge of fake news and misinformation has swept social media platforms with many falling for false claims around politicians, celebrities and the recent coronavirus outbreak. Readers are advised not to believe everything that they receive on WhatsApp and see on Facebook and Twitter. To catch verified news and updates, visit .