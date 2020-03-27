Fact Check: Amit Shah Tested Positive For Coronavirus? Here's The Truth Behind The Fake News Image Going Viral

Screengrab of fake news going viral | (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, March 27: A screengrab of fake TV news alert showing Union Home Minister Amit Shah as positive for novel coronavirus went viral on social media platforms. The screenshot has been used by miscreants with the label of a top Hindi news channel. The straplines in the image read that Shah contracted the COVID-19 virus during his recent trip to Italy. Here's a fact check of the viral claim. Catch all the live updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

Before debugging the fake news, it is essential to note down all that is presented as news by the rumour mongers. In the screenshots going viral, the logo of Aaj Tak along with a video news feed grab of Amit Shah walking along with officials is carefully used. Fact Check: Bananas Prevent Coronavirus Infection? Viral Video Claiming Australian Research Stated Bananas Can Help Prevent COVID-19 Is FAKE; Here’s the Truth.

The screengrab was then edited using a photoshop application. Two straplines were added - one of them in larger font reading that Shah has contracted the virus, and the second one in smaller font claiming that he got infected during his recent trip to Italy and has passed on the virus to others as well after his return to New Delhi.

After the rumour mongers circulated the fake image on WhatsApp and other medium, several users on Twitter were left confused with the manner in which the image was edited. Unable to make out whether the news was fake or genuine, they sought a clarification.

Not only were the images edited using a photo-editing tool, they are also factually incorrect as Shah had not visited Italy in the past several months. Further, the Home Minister had shared his image on Wednesday attending the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- where measures were taken to ensure social distancing.

