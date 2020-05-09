Amit Shah Unwell, Suffering From Bone Cancer? Fake Tweet Attributed to Union Home Minister Goes Viral With Rumours on His Health, Here's The Truth

Fake tweet about Amit Shah's health (Photo Credits: WhatsApp)

New Delhi, May 9: A picture of fake tweet attributed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah is going viral on social media platforms, especially on WhatsApp. The fake tweet is about Amit Shah's health condition. People are sharing the image of the fake tweet as evidence to suggest that Shah is unwell. The fake tweet has quoted Shah as saying that he is ill and suffering from bone cancer. LatestLY confirms that no such tweet has been shared by the Union Home Minister. Fact Check: Amit Shah Tested Positive For Coronavirus? Here's The Truth Behind The Fake News Image Going Viral.

"My fellow countrymen, all my work has always been in the country's interest. I have no enmity towards a particular religion or caste. I am unable to serve the country since the past few days because of health condition. I am sad to inform you that I have developed bone cancer. I hope Muslims will also pray for my health during the holy month of Ramzan. I will come back to serve you soon," read the fake tweet attributed to Amit Shah. Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Wife And Driver Tested Positive For Coronavirus? Viral Image of News Channel Showing The Same is Fake.

Many fell prey for this fake tweet and are sharing it, saying Shah is sick. Again, no such information has been shared by Shah on his Twitter account. This is a photo-shopped tweet. While Shah has been attending official meetings, he has not addressed media and public since the coronavirus outbreak. Therefore, questions have been raised about his health condition. Many have sought to know whether he is suffering from some disease.

"There is something terribly wrong with Home Minister Shri Amit Shah's health. At this critical juncture, when the entire country is in lockdown, people have the right to know about his health. The Govt must officially release his health bulletin. I pray for his speedy recovery!" Gaurav Pandhi, IT cell member of Congress, tweeted on Friday.

Gaurav Pandhi's Tweet:

There is something terribly wrong with Home Minister Shri Amit Shah's health. At this critical juncture, when the entire country is in lockdown, people have the right to know about his health. The Govt must officially release his health bulletin. I pray for his speedy recovery! pic.twitter.com/yQAr0WDk9M — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) May 8, 2020

Sharing recent pictures of Shah, many have claimed that he lost weight and was not looking healthy. Earlier, fake news mongers had circulated photo-shopped screengrab of a news channel claiming that Shah was diagnosed with coronavirus. The straplines in the screengrab read that Shah had contracted COVID-19 virus during his recent trip to Italy. However, that was also fake news.