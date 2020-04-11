Fear of Coronavirus or Act of Honesty? Delhi's Budh Vihar Residents Hesitate to Touch Rs 2000 Lying on Road, Inform Police (Watch Video)

Delhi residents hesitate to pick up Rs 2000 notes (Photo Credits: Navbharat Times YouTube)

The fear of coronavirus is making people do unpredictable across countries. While some still don't adhere to the rules of authorities, the rest seem to be extra cautious in order to curb the spread of the deadly disease. In one such incident in Delhi, people in Budh Vihar area who spotted Rs 2000 notes lying on the road hesitated to pick it up. Worried that the notes may be infected by the coronavirus, they informed the police about the incident. Police who reached the scene, laid stones on the notes and began the investigation. As Bank Currency Notes Can Be Infected and Transmit Coronavirus, from Nets to Iron Tongs These Are Intelligent Hacks Bankers Are Using Around the World (Watch Videos)

It was later found out that the notes belonged to a man who had withdrawn money out of a nearby ATM. Around seven notes of Rs 2000 had fallen while he was putting it in his pocket. After being convinced that the notes belonged to the man, the police gave all the notes back to him. While the people were trying to be extra cautious to avoid touching the notes, at the same time COVIDIOTS gathered around the notes to take a good look at it, forgetting the basic rule of social distancing. The total number of coronavirus cases has risen to 903 with 13 deaths. Nashik Man Wipes Nose And Mouth With Currency Notes Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Delhi's Budh Vihar Residents Do Not Touch Rs 2000 Notes Lying on Road Fearing Coronavirus:

Currency notes being something in public circulation, the general public is worried about surface-to-humans transmissions, although there is no scientific study to support the theory. While it commonly spreads through droplets, recent scientific studies have shown that it can live on dry surfaces.

According to Chinese media, a resident of Jiangyin City in the southern Jiangsu province known only as 'Aunt Li' tried to disinfect currency notes by putting it in the oven. She reportedly burnt more than £300 worth notes worrying that the virus may be present on it.