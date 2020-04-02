Nashik Man Wipes Nose And Mouth With Currency Notes Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Man wipes nose and mouth with currency notes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Nashik, April 2: A man from Maharashtra's Nashik district was arrested on Thursday after a video of him wiping nose, mouth with currency notes went viral on social media platforms. The accused, whose identity was not immediately known, recorded his act, saying "this is Allah's punishment for you". Soon after the video surfaced on social media platforms amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country, it went viral, with people calling for his arrest. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Outbreak Here.

In the viral video, the man is seen wiping his nose and mouth with a bunch of Rs 500 notes. It appears the video was first uploaded on the Chinese video-making app TikTok. It also seems that the man was referring to the coronavirus outbreak and tried to make his acts look as if he was spreading the deadly virus. After the video went viral, Nashik rural police then swung into action and arrested the man. West Bengal: Man In Malda Quarantines Himself in a Boat After Doctor Advise Isolation Amid COVID-19 Spread.

Nashik Man Wipes Nose And Mouth With Currency Notes Amid Coronavirus Outbreak:

Lawful action has been taken against the accuse by Nashik Rural Police (Maharashtra) & he is in Police Custody.@invinciblearti@THEFACTGLOBAL#coronavirus https://t.co/Q6Zzga0HVo — NASHIK RURAL POLICE (@SPNashikRural) April 2, 2020

"Lawful action has been taken against the accuse by Nashik Rural Police (Maharashtra) & he is in Police Custody," read a tweet by Nashik Rural Police. It remains unclear under which sections of the Indian Penal Code the man was booked. It is also not known whether the man gave those currency notes to anyone. Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of coronavirus cases in the country.