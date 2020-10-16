Finland's prime minister Sanna Marin's style hasn't gone well with the people. Sanna Marin wore a deep-neck jacket with no top underneath for a magazine photoshoot. And while she looked extremely stylish, it was criticised by some users online. They tagged it as an 'inappropriate' but as much as the criticism that came her way, there were a lot more supporters. Several people sported similar jackets and posted pictures of themselves on Twitter. #supportsanna started trending online with pictures of women donning low cut jackets and defending Sanna. Finland PM Sanna Marin Wows Fans With Tweet on Her Background, Says ‘I Am Extremely Proud of the Country’.

Sanna Marin is a women's rights activist and Finland's Centre-left Social Democratic Party leader. She recently appeared as the cover girl for Trendi, a leading fashion magazine in the country. In her appearance, she made a bold yet beautiful statement. She wore a smart black blazer which had a long neckline and a cute necklace. But her going topless underneath the jacket did not go well with most people who started trolling her. To give back to the sexist remarks, other women and men joined along to post pictures in similar attire. Mother Kicked Off EasyJet Flight in Spain For Wearing See-Through Top Without Bra.

Check the pic of Sanna Marin on Magazine Cover:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trendi & Lily (@trendimag) on Oct 8, 2020 at 2:00am PDT

As beautiful as she may look, it did not go too well with the moral police. Some people were of the opinion that with such pictures she was damaging her credibility. But feminists stood in her support and started trending #SannaMarin, #iamwithsanna and #supportsanna hashtags. Check some pics below:

Support For Sanna

Questioning Credibility

Men Joined Along

Credibility Doesn't Go

Work Like Sanna

Full Support to PM

People wrote the same things in their captions that were used to target their PM, like those question her credibility. Where is the credibility people wrote with their pictures in low neck jackets. Meanwhile, Marin left the European Union summit in Belgium "as a precautionary measure" and went back home to undergo a coronavirus test.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2020 06:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).