Thank God it’s Friday, or how we joyfully refer to the day as ‘Friyay.’ After a long week at work, nothing is more rewarding for the ‘corporate majdoors’ than that Friday feeling. The relief and excitement that comes with the day as we gear up for the weekend gives us a sweet sense of freedom. However, depending on your industry, work role and even geography, Friday could also be when people get the most tasks done. And there’s no better way to bid farewell to yet another work week than by sharing laugh-out-loud Friday memes. So, swap out your corporate looks for sweatpants, let your hair down, grab your favourite snack and laugh at these funny Friday memes and best jokes to start the weekend right. These hilarious Instagram posts and viral meme templates will surely give the right feeling as you kickstart the weekend. Cute Shinchan GIFs, Hilarious One-Liners, ROFL Jokes, Viral Instagram Reels and More That Are Perfect For All the Moods.

Creating a hilarious meme requires a touch of creativity and wit. It’s all about finding that perfect image and caption that will make anyone burst into laughter. Friday memes have become a cultural phenomenon, capturing the collective excitement and relief that comes with the end of the workweek. Funny Friday meme templates can be the perfect ‘good morning’ meme to send to your work bestie as you both declare, “we made it.” Here are the best Friday memes and funny jokes, each perfect for different moods and situations. Ballerina Cappuccina and Cappuccino Assassino: Why Is the Internet Obsessed With These AI-Generated Italian Brain Rot Characters?

Enters the Friday Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Digital Mom Blog (@digitalmomblog_com)

The Only Plan For Weekends!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 30, Dirty & Dying Podcast (@30dirtyanddying)

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ScoopWhoop Hindi (@scoopwhoophindi)

Yes, Finally!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dyan Rodriguez (@rodriguezdyan_dmac)

Totally

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corporate Bish (@corporatebish)

We Fly Out of Work!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Funny Work Memes (@funniestworkmemes)

The Ultimate Moo Deng Expression!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Appinventiv (@appinventiv)

The Swag!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iconic Cinema Quotes (@iconic_cinema_quotes)

The Friday Vibes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smokeycocktail (@smokeycocktail)

Only Michael Scott Gets Us!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Office Memes (@office_memes_daily_)

There’s something for everyone to enjoy. Now that you LOLed hard with the Friday memes, it’s time to finish this work week strong to make the weekend better.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2025 08:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).