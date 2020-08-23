If you are a 90s baby you will remember how the gaming world was quite different! Sure, we have our PS4, PS5 now but what was it any comparison to say Mario bros? Well, not a bit. The unlimited fun playing mind-blowing video games with your friends and winning may not equalise to the "chicken dinner" that we get after winning PUBG but it was WAY better. You name it, Road fighter, Sky destroyer, Arkanoid, Balloon fight, Baseball, Battle city one would lose track of time playing any one of these. What food, what homework when it came to games like Bomberman, Circus charlie, Contra, Duck hunt, Excite bike?

Well, Twitter is going nostalgic thinking about all the games that ruled out childhood when we were kids during the 90s. A tweet shared by @itsnikhilwad consisting of a video compilation of all the fun 90s games has gone viral reminding netizens of the good ol' days. Remember how we would head home, wouldn't even lose a minute changing clothes and get on one of the games like Galaxian, Ice climber, Lunar pool, Mappy, Mario bros, Nuts & milk, Pac-man, Popeye and Super Mario bros? Sometimes it is to even be difficult to keep tracks of all the popular games that were available back then. But you aren't a true 90s baby if you wouldn't trade PUBG for one of these 90s games in a heartbeat. And you are not alone, check out netizens on Twitter remembering all the 90s video games:

If you have played any of these, you would know what happiness is 😍 pic.twitter.com/RPlhOrFPHw — Nikhil (@itsnikhilwad) August 22, 2020

How ? Where.. Would love to play contra again sometime 😊😊😊 — Kamal Parashar (@kamal_parashar) August 22, 2020

Those were the golden days😊 Today we can play these again on computers and on mobiles with the help specific apps but still that won't be able to replicate the feeling we got with the consoles. — Vaibhav Gilankar (@VGilankar) August 22, 2020

Recently, amid the lockdown when all the old fun pastimes are making a comeback, Google Doodle brought to us all the popular games from the past! Google started off the series with the super-hit game from 2017 called 'Coding'. Search engine giant Google had launched a throwback Doodle series featuring a series of interactive Google Doodle games and fans couldn't keep calm.

