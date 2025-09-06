Woman takes away baseball from young fan (middle, right) and he receives signed bat from Philadelphia Phillies' Harrison Bader (left) (Photo credit: X @PhilsTailgate and @Phillies)

An angry young woman garnered attention on social media after she took away a baseball that was hit for a home run during a match in the MLB 2025 (Major League Baseball). The Philadelphia Phillies were taking on the Miami Marlins in the MLB 2025 at LoanDepot Park on September 6 when this incident that has now become a talking point online. It was in the fourth inning when the Philadelphia Phillies had a 4-1 lead against the Miami Marlins when Harrison Bader sent a ball flying into the stands for a home run. The ball landed in the stands where a man was seen picking it up and handing it over to his son, with both wearing Philadelphia Phillies' shirts. US Open 2025 Cap Incident Video: Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek Identified as Man Who Snatched Kamil Majchrzak's Cap From Young Fan, Tennis Star Meets Boy Later; Know All About Controversy.

Just when the man was picking up the home run baseball in order to give it to his son, a woman had tried to pick it up as well and she did not give up the pursuit despite the father and son having a heartwarming moment in the stands. The angry woman confronted the father who was taken aback by her sudden anger and she argued with him over the baseball, which was planted in the son's hands. The argument led the man to be frustrated and give away the ball to the woman, who walked away with it. The boy was left heartbroken with many even reporting that it was his birthday.

Angry Woman Takes Away Homerun Baseball from Young Fan

Here is the full video of the situation in the outfield after Harrison Bader’s Home Run. 🎥 @NBCSPhilly https://t.co/W5thuO6nhg pic.twitter.com/h9yJaPbcmX — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) September 6, 2025

Another Angle of Video

The angle from the stands of the Phillies Karen incident has been found (via @irenekazakos) pic.twitter.com/6zU6UDusYM — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) September 6, 2025

As the videos of this incident went viral on social media, it sparked a lot of outrage, with netizens criticising the woman for ruining the child's happiness and taking away the ball from him. Fans said that the baseball landed on the ground and the kid had every right to take it. Another user called for the woman to be banned from 'all events everywhere.'

'It Belongs to the Kid'

That’s his ball. It was on the ground. It belongs to the kid. — Chris Illuminati (@chrisilluminati) September 6, 2025

'Need to Be Banned'

This woman needs to be banned from all events everywhere. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 6, 2025

'She Wasn't Quick to Retrieve the Ball'

💥Philadelphia Phillies Karen💥 takes the ball from a kids hand because she wasn’t quick enough to retrieve the ball. @Phillies What a pitiful woman! 👩🧐 I hope this woman never lives this down! Thank you to the Phillies Organization by giving this young boy a bag of goodies… pic.twitter.com/7p8xvhpspE — American Made 🦅 (@MoviePopcornPop) September 6, 2025

'I Wouldn't Have Given it Back'

I wouldn't have given it back — Walker2CrawfordBoxes (@MousePad05) September 6, 2025

Happy Ending for Kid

While the kid was absolutely left distraught as the home run baseball was taken away from him, things ended on a happy note. While the woman walked away with the baseball, the young fan received goodies from both the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins. In a fan-recorded video that has also gone viral, a representative of the Miami Marlins was seen handing the kid a goodie bag, with the act receiving applause from spectators seated around. The young kid also got to meet Harrison Bader who had hit the home run and he received a signed baseball bat. ‘Made a Huge Mistake’ Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek Apologises to Young Boy for US Open 2025 Cap Incident As He Issues Statement on Company’s Instagram Page (See Post).

Kid Receives Miami Marlins Goodie Bag

Sure cause I’m next to the family marlins made it right and came to the kid and his pops not only that other HR balls hit were given to the kid after the fact. pic.twitter.com/2X6wfiGlWa — Vincenzo The Last Tree Bender (@VinceVocabulary) September 6, 2025

Harrison Bader Gifts Signed Baseball Bat to Young Kid

Going home with a signed bat from Bader pic.twitter.com/pCaXHSjLgL — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 6, 2025

US Open 2025 Cap-Snatching Incident

This incident is a reminder of what had happened at the US Open 2025 a few days ago. Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek drew the ire of social media users after he appeared to take away a cap from tennis player Kamil Majchrzak, from the grasp of a young fan. After receiving a barrage of criticism online, the Polish businessman had issued an apology.

