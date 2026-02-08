Mumbai, February 8: Nintendo is set to expand its sports portfolio on the new Nintendo Switch 2 with the upcoming launch of Mario Tennis Fever. Scheduled for release on Thursday, February 12, the title marks the series's first major entry since 2018. Positioned as a key "launch window" title for the next-generation console, the game will retail for USD 69.99 and features the largest roster in franchise history, alongside new mechanics that leverage the hardware's increased performance.

New Mechanics: Fever Rackets and Wonder Effects

The headline feature of this entry is the introduction of Fever Rackets. Unlike previous games, where special moves were tied solely to characters, players can now choose from nearly 30 distinct rackets, each equipped with unique abilities. Mario Tennis Fever Release Date for Nintendo Switch 2.

These include the "Inky Racket", which blinds opponents with ink, and the "Charging Chuck Racket," which causes the ball to bounce unpredictably like a football. Furthermore, the game integrates elements from Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Specific "Mix It Up" courts feature Wonder Effects, such as inflatable hippos drifting across the screen or hidden Wonder Seeds that alter the match’s winning conditions.

The Largest Roster to Date

Nintendo has confirmed a massive lineup of 38 playable characters at launch. The roster includes a mix of series veterans and surprising newcomers that have already sparked significant online discussion.

Key Newcomers: The debut of Baby Waluigi has become a viral talking point among fans.

Returning Favourites: Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Daisy return with refined "All-Around" and "Technical" playstyles.

Expanded Universe: Characters like Baby Wario and Kamek (Magikoopa) join the competitive courts. Google Issues Urgent Security Alert As Arsink Malware Hits Over 45,000 Android Users Worldwide; Know Steps To Protect Your Data.

Game Modes and Story Expansion

For solo players, Mario Tennis Fever includes a fleshed-out Adventure Mode. The plot centres on the Mushroom Kingdom cast being transformed into babies and having to "re-learn" tennis skills to defeat monsters and return to their original forms.

Competitive players can access the Trial Towers and a robust Online Tournament mode. Nintendo has emphasised that while the new "Fever" gimmicks add chaos, a "Simple Mode" remains available for those who prefer traditional, skill-based tennis without supernatural power-ups.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (nintendo.com). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2026 11:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).