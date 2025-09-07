Fact Check: Was ‘Phillies Karen’, Woman Who Took Away Baseball From Young Fan at MLB 2025, Identified As Cheryl Richardson-Wagner? Was She Fired From Her Job? Here’s the Truth

Was 'Phillies Karen', the woman who took away a baseball from a young fan at a MLB 2025 (Major League Baseball) match, identified as Cheryl Richardson-Wagner? Was she fired from her job? The woman in question went viral on social media after her antics at the Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins MLB 2025 match on September 6. Philadelphia Phillies' Harrison Bader hit the baseball for a home run in the fourth inning at the LoanDepot Park in Miami when it landed in the stands. A man quickly retrieved the ball and handed it to his son, who was also reportedly celebrating his birthday. As the father shared a heartwarming moment with his son, the woman confronted the man over the baseball. Angry Woman Takes Away Home Run Baseball From Young Philadelphia Phillies Fan After Confronting His Father During MLB 2025 Match; Kid Later Receives Goodie Bag, Signed Bat (Watch Videos).

She, too, had tried to retrieve the ball but was unable to do so and after it was given to the young fan, she argued with the father, eventually forcing him to give her the baseball. The video of this incident has gone viral in no time, with social media users criticising the woman for snatching the ball away from the young fan. As videos of this incident from various angles went viral online, many social media users claimed that the angry woman was identified as Cheryl Richardson-Wagner. Furthermore, claims emerged on social media that the 'Phillies Karen' was fired from her job at Hammonton Schools after this incident. For the unversed, a 'Karen' is a slang term used to refer to a woman who is extremely angry, insensitive and perceives herself as entitled. US Open 2025 Cap Incident Video: Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek Identified as Man Who Snatched Kamil Majchrzak's Cap From Young Fan, Tennis Star Meets Boy Later; Know All About Controversy.

User Makes Wrong Claim of 'Phillies Karen' Being Identified as Cheryl Richardson-Wagner

Her name is Cheryl Richardson-Wagner. pic.twitter.com/azZZb9Sicu — Shaggy (@MAGAShagster) September 6, 2025

Another Social Media Claims 'Phillies Karen' is Cheryl Richardson-Wagner

BREAKING: Meet Cheryl Richardson Wagner the Phillies Karen who berated a dad & kid over a baseball 😡 Caught on camera at the Phillies Marlins game. Time to hold her accountable? #Phillies #phillieskaren pic.twitter.com/Shz8iYBav5 — Arshu (@im__Arshu) September 7, 2025

Social Media User Claims 'Phillies Karen' Was Fired From Her Job

The infamous “Phillies Karen” who snatched a ball from a kid just got fired from her job after the clip went viral. Actions have consequences — especially when you mess with a little league fan on national TV. Do you think she deserved to lose her job over this? pic.twitter.com/IlqC2xBh4x — Victor Bigham 🇺🇸 (@Ravious101) September 7, 2025

Similar Claim Stating 'Phillies Karen' Was Fired From Her Job

Karen Alert: “Phillies Karen” has been identified and FIRED from her job. The New Jersey school administrator at the center of verbal assaults on baseball fans lost her job after students swarmed her Facebook with hateful backlash. Reports say she isn’t welcome to return to work. pic.twitter.com/pyfh9UpPsZ — Scott 𝕏  (@bullriders1) September 6, 2025

Here's the Truth Behind Misleading Claims About 'Phillies Karen'

Well, the truth is that both the above claims are fake. The real name of the woman, dubbed as 'Phillies Karen' on social media after she took away a baseball from a young fan, is not Cheryl Richardson-Wagner. Amid claims of the identity of 'Phillies Karen' being revealed, a woman whose real name is Cheryl Richardson-Wagner took to Facebook to clarify that she was not the lady in question. Issuing a statement on Facebook, Cheryl Richardson-Wagner said that she was not the 'crazy Philly Mom' and that she was also a Red Sox fan in contrast to the 'Phillies Karen' who is a supporter of the Philadelphia Phillies. It also has to be noted that the real name and identity of 'Phillies Karen' have not been revealed yet. ‘Made a Huge Mistake’ Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek Apologises to Young Boy for US Open 2025 Cap Incident As He Issues Statement on Company’s Instagram Page (See Post).

Woman Named Cheryl Richardson-Wagner Says She Isn't 'Phillies Karen'

Real Name of 'Phillies Karen' Isn't Cheryl Richardson-Wagner

This is false: Cheryl Richardson-Wagner is not the karen from last night's game. A few seconds of research would've squashed this; instead there are "influencers" ruining some random lady's weekend. Literally looks nothing like her, is originally from MA, and is a Pats/Sox fan. https://t.co/xjwAwS1JdJ pic.twitter.com/p18oPfP0M8 — able league (@able_league) September 6, 2025

Furthermore, the claim that she was fired from her job at Hammonton Public School also turned out to be wrong. The Hammonton Public School, also in a statement on Facebook, clarified that 'Phillies Karen' was never employed with them and that all claims stating so on social media are incorrect.

Hammonton Public School's Statement Saying 'Phillies Karen' Wasn't Their Employee

They're saying Philadelphia Karen isn't the first lady identified; another lady's name surfaced, claiming she worked at Hammonton Schools. Hammonton Schools say she doesn't work there—no one wants to claim her. 😳 pic.twitter.com/q23AKdetlt — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) September 6, 2025

Young Fan Leaves Home Happy

As videos of the incident went viral, sparking outrage, the young Phillies fan had a happy ending to this incident. Both the teams- the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins had heartwarming presents for the young fan. A fan-recorded video from the stands showed a representative of the Miami Marlins team handing a goodie bag to him after this incident and the kid also got to meet Harrison Bader, whose home run was followed by this incident. He received a signed bat from the Philadelphia Phillies player.

Fact check

Claim : Woman, called 'Phillies Karen' on social media was identified as Cheryl Richardson-Wagner and that she has been fired from her job. Conclusion : The claim is false. The woman's real name and identity has not been revealed yet. Full of Trash Clean

