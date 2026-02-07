Mumbai, February 7: Nintendo has officially confirmed that Mario Tennis Fever will launch on Thursday, February 12, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2. Developed by longtime series veteran Camelot Software Planning, the title serves as a key early-lifecycle release for Nintendo's new hardware. Priced at USD 69.99, the game promises the largest roster in the franchise's history and leverages the increased processing power of the Switch 2 to introduce complex new gameplay mechanics and enhanced visual fidelity.

Expanded Roster and 'Fever' Mechanics

The headline feature of the new entry is its substantial character list, boasting 38 playable characters from across the Mushroom Kingdom. In a first for the series, Baby Waluigi will make his debut as a playable athlete.

The core gameplay centres on the new "Fever Rackets". Players can choose from 30 unique rackets, each equipped with specific abilities triggered by a Fever Gauge. These "Fever Shots" can alter court conditions - such as creating icy patches that affect ball bounce - or apply status effects to opponents, like shrinking them with Mini Mushrooms. For purists, a "Classic Tennis" mode is available to disable these supernatural elements for traditional play.

Adventure Mode and 'Baby' Transformation

Mario Tennis Fever departs from the lighter story modes of previous entries with a more structured Adventure Mode. The narrative follows the iconic Mario cast as they are transformed into babies by a mysterious force and must re-learn the sport to break the curse. The game also integrates elements from the 2023 hit Super Mario Bros. Wonder, including the Talking Flower, who provides live, snarky commentary during tournament matches.

Leveraging Switch 2 Hardware

Designed specifically for the next-generation console, the game utilises the new Joy-Con 2 controllers for an enhanced "Swing Mode." This motion-control feature harks back to the Wii Sports era, allowing for more precise racket movements. Technical highlights include:

Online Multiplayer: Support for ranked matches and "Mix It Up" modes from day one.

GameShare: A feature allowing users to share software for local multiplayer sessions.

Amiibo Support: Scanning compatible figures will unlock custom tennis ball designs and court cosmetics.

Market Position and Availability

As one of the first major first-party sports titles on the system, Mario Tennis Fever is being positioned as a "full-scale" release. It follows the successful launch window of the Switch 2, which has reportedly sold 17.37 million units as of early February 2026. Pre-orders are currently live on the Nintendo eShop, with the game set to unlock globally this coming Thursday.

