Funeral Dance Video Funny Memes & GIFs: Ghana’s Dancing Pallbearers Carrying Coffin Are ‘Best Friends’ Who Will Make You Laugh Till You Cry

Funeral might not be the best thing to hear as the world is gripped with coronavirus fear. But videos of Ghanaian pallbearers carrying coffin and dancing to their heart's content on Astronomia song is making netizens laugh out loud. There are funeral dance funny memes, GIFs and videos that are floating all over the social media. From TikTok to Instagram, Twitter to Facebook, everyone seems to be addicted to this group of 'best friends' who are gleefully sending the dead one to the next world. But who are these pallbearers and why are they so happy at a funeral? Search engine platform is flooded with keywords like 'Dancing Pallbearers meme', 'Dancing Pallbearers meme song', 'Funeral Dance meme', 'Funeral Dance meme explain', 'Dancing Coffin meme template', 'Funeral Dance meme generator' and so on. Before checking out funny funeral coffin dance memes, let's find out about the origin of dancing coffin meme. Funeral Coffin Dance Video Funny Memes Go Viral: Netizens Post Hilarious Jokes on Ghana's Dancing Pallbearers To Keep Themselves Amused During Quarantine!

What Is Funeral Dance Meme

Funeral Dance or Dancing Pallbearers or Dancing Coffin meme shows a group of black men dressed up in a suit. They are carrying a coffin and dancing like there's no tomorrow under "Astronomia" EDM song by composer Tony Igy. Now memes are created by inserting this clip usually at the end of epic fails like people getting caught cheating red-handed by their partner or an accident mishap. In short, this group of pallbearers has become an epitome of the end (read: death), or you're in grave problem. Let's check out some of the most hilarious funeral dance memes before moving on to find out about its origin story.

Origin of Funeral Dance Meme

Now that you have enjoyed these rib-tickling memes, it's time to tell you about its origin. Dancing with coffin is an ancient practise or tradition at funerals. People hire professional dancing pallbearers who dress up to the occasion and carry the casket with utmost joy. They do so because they believe in giving the dead a happy send off to the better world. Three videos of funeral dancers from Ghana were released on YouTube, with the first one coming in 2015.

Watch Video of Ghana Professional Dancing Pallbearers

According to Know Your Meme website, the exact first instance of the video being clubbed with the EDM track "Astronomia" by Tony Igy remains unknown. However, on February 26, 2020, TikTok user @lawyer_ggmu (previously @khvichagogava) posted the earliest known instance of the meme (made by an unknown author) in which the video, along with the song, was used as a punchline for a FAIL clip. The TikTok received over 4.5 million views and 474,700 likes in one month. And the rest, they say, is history.