Cristiano Ronaldo reached yet another milestone but this time off the field as the Juventus star became the first person to reach 250 million followers on social media platform Instagram. The 35-year-old is already the most followed celebrity on the micro-blogging site and is only bettered by Instagram itself with 382 million followers. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Person to Reach 200 Million Instagram Followers, Shares Video to Thank His Fans.

The Portuguese footballer is also the highest earner on the platform, leaving behind celebrities such as Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner estimated earns around $466,100 - $776,833 for every post he makes on the social media platform. Cristiano Ronaldo’s posts are usually of his training with Juventus, showing off his physique of celebrating with his family.

This was the second milestone the Portuguese star reached in the micro-blogging site in recent months as he also had the most-liked photo on the platform in 2020. The 35-year-old condoning the death of Argentine footballing legend Diego Maradona received 19.7 million likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Cristiano Ronaldo also continued his on-field exploits as the 35-year-old went past Brazilian legend Pele’s record tally of most career goals scored in football as the Juventus star scored a brace in 4-1 win over Udinese in Serie A. The 35-year-old has now scored 758 goals in his career.

