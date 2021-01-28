Juventus footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly breached COVID related protocol for girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s birthday. Despite travel restrictions, Ronaldo took a trip to Courmayeur. As per various reports, CR7 allegedly travelled between Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta regions and now it is under investigation. Rodriguez had posted a video on Instagram as well in which the couple were seen on a snowmobile. The video was later deleted by Rodriguez but not before it caught authorities’ attention. Georgina Rodriguez Celebrates Her Birthday With Cristiano Ronaldo & Kids, Shares Happy Pictures on Social Media.

As per the Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper, Ronaldo and Rodriguez spent Tuesday night in a hotel and took a ride in the snow the next morning before returning to Turin. Under latest government order in Italy, the movement between “orange zone” regions is not permitted. Permission is granted only in exceptional cases. Meanwhile, if it is proved that Ronaldo and Rodriguez indeed made the trip, both are likely to face a fine of 400 euros ($485). Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts As Juventus Beat SPAL 4-0 to Qualify for Coppa Italia Semi-Finals.

CR7’s girlfriend Rodriguez celebrated her birthday on January 27. Ronaldo interestingly was rested for Juventus’ Coppa Italia 2020-21 quarter-final match against SPAL. In Ronaldo’s absence Juventus emerged victorious by 4-0 to make it to the semis.

