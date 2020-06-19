Georgina Rodriguez is extremely attached to her kids Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, Eva, Alana Martina and Mateo and is often spotted having a great time with them. Her social media feed has quite too many pictures and videos and touch wood, they have a very happy family. Now a while ago, Georgina shared a snap of herself with the four kids and the snap looked happy. Going by the picture it looks like the family had gone for an outing with Cristiano Ronaldo not a part of the snap. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Covers her Tummy & Flaunts her Stunning Ring in Recent Selfie, Sparks Engagement & Pregnancy Rumours.

The happy snap had floating whales, footballs and a lot of other fun stuff. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr was seen shirtless as he posed for a picture with his family. The family posed for a picture beside the swimming pool and Georgina posted a picture on her social media account. She also tagged CR7 in the snap. Check it out below:

Talking about Georgina and Ronaldo, the two have been going strong since 2016. The couple is also blessed with a daughter and is expected to get married soon. He started dating the Italian beauty after having a break up with his long-term partner Irina Shayk. Georgina Rodriguez is said to have worked as a waitress in her hometown before moving in with a family in Bristol, England.

