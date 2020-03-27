Google 3D Animals: View Giant Panda, Lion, Bear To Penguin in 3D; Twitterati Spends Quality Time With Kids During Lockdown

Twitterati share Google 3D images of animals with children (Photo Credits: Divya Menon, Arun Jacob Twitter)

With most people being in quarantine, people are resorting to Google's 3D feature to keep their children engaged. The augmented reality lets children see animals virtually. For parents staying indoors, it is a fun way to keep children entertained. The feature lets children see animals in real-life size through smartphones. You can also click pictures of your children standing next to these animals and birds. And now people have taken to Twitter sharing pictures of their children with these animals. You can see 3D images of animals and birds including lion, tiger, cheetah, shark, hedgehog, duck, Emperor penguin, wolf, angler fish, goat, rottweiler, snakes, eagle, brown bear, alligator, horse, shetland pony, macaw, pug, turtle, cat, octopus and dog. Why Quarantine Alone? Google 3D Animals Can Bring Penguins, Pandas, Lions to Your Home Amid The Lockdown; Let Your Kids and Kid in You View The Magic!

To use the feature, you have to Google the name of an animal, for example: 'lion'. You will see a box which says, 'Meet a life-sized giant panda up close'.It will be followed by an option which reads 'view in 3D' button', and proceeds to 'view in your space'. After this, you will see a life-size image of a lion in your surrounding. For this, you will have to give Google access to your camera and your device will need to be AR-enabled.

Check Out 3D images of animals and birds with children below:

In Antarctica With a Penguin:

Such great fun. Type an animal into Google like 'tiger 'lion’ or 'penguin’ then scroll down to where it says 'view in 3d' allow Google to access your camera... Then it appears in your room through your phone. How cool is this? 😊#greenrigglearningathome pic.twitter.com/6OQufXQ5Zi — MissCooke (@MissCooke5) March 26, 2020

Playing With Animals!

We had our favourite animals come to visit thanks to Google’s Augmented Reality. Just Google your favourite animal then scroll down to ‘view in 3D’. After this, Dougie went to find all his tiger books so we could sit and have a read @RTclass2019 pic.twitter.com/3LyxsnUiGI — Mrs Black (@cooksanna) March 26, 2020

Met a Tiger at Home!

A tiger came to visit us today 😱 (Google a chosen animal and click on view in 3d) pic.twitter.com/w2DOxsOHro — FPS_1_Fish Fingers (@FPS_1_FFingers) March 26, 2020

A Fun Way To Engage Kids:

Alittle bit of fun. Type a animal in the google search bar. It will let you see it in 3D and also take a picture of it. @Inspire_Ashton pic.twitter.com/m2qffVVyH8 — stacey turner (@staceyturner667) March 25, 2020

When Wild Animals Meet You At Home!

Some fun during #CoronaLockdown. @Google 3D animals come to the rescue for those of us with no pets at home. Intended for kids but adults might enjoy it more (speaking from experience!). #Google3D #covidlockdown pic.twitter.com/dLP0guypiF — Arun Jacob🌏 (@UN_ajacob) March 27, 2020

When Tiger Comes Into Your Living Room!

For Android users, Google requires an operating system of Android 7.0. For iPhone users, you need to be running iOS 11.0 or later. You’ll likely already be running iOS 11.0 or later, but if you are not sure, head to your settings, click on general and then tap software update. If there is a software update available, hit download and install it.