Why Quarantine Alone? Google 3D Animals Can Bring Penguins, Pandas, Lions to Your Home Amid The Lockdown; Let Your Kids and Kid in You View The Magic!

As most people are staying indoors with children due to Coronavirus lockdown, it may be difficult to confine them to the four walls. For those looking for some entertainment to keep children engaged during this quarantine period, Google has something quite interesting for you. With this feature, you will not have to spend the quarantine time alone, you can experience the goodness of nature around you, well, not physically, but virtually. Google lets wild animals and birds come near you with their 3D feature. Last year, Google introduced a new way for people to interact with their favourite animals online, thanks to augmented reality. Coronavirus Outbreak: Kids Organise Cello Concert on Porch of An Elderly Woman In Self-Quarantine in Ohio, Wins Hearts (Watch Video)

You can see 3D images of animals including lion, tiger, cheetah, shark, hedgehog, duck, Emperor penguin, wolf, angler fish, goat, rottweiler, snakes, eagle, brown bear, alligator, horse, shetland pony, macaw, pug, turtle, cat, octopus and dog. Bored Staying at Home Amid COVID-19 Self-Quarantine? Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle Comics Offer One Month Free Subscription for All Children.

To use the feature, you have to Google animal, for example: 'lion' and follow the steps mentioned below:

In the search results, you will see a box which says, "Meet a life-sized giant panda up close".

Click on the 'view in 3D' button, and proceed to click 'view in your space' to see the panda near you.

For this, you will have to give Google access to your camera.

When Tiger Meets You During Quarantine:

This morning we have been looking at facts on different animals. Harry loves a good animal fact book. The 3D google animals are great to show how big they are in real life.@BramleyJunior 3D pandas, lions, tigers and penguins. pic.twitter.com/PKGBgDRJqt — Katie Taylor (@KatieTa92239603) March 27, 2020

What if Your Dog Finds Out There is a Panda at Home?

Buster didn’t even wake up this morning when there was a panda eating breakfast in our house! 🐼😉. Don’t worry, it wasn’t real. You can try this too using Google AR Animals. Just Google the name of an animal & click on ‘view in 3D’. I wonder what animals you can find? 🤔🦁🐯🐰🐜 pic.twitter.com/jrXZI9G5WI — Antonine Primary 4/3 (@mrsgillespie15) March 27, 2020

When Cheetah Comes Home!

@ReceptionSav an African animal themed breakfastehist Seb does his topic work. Using Google 3D animals we got to meet a cheetah too. pic.twitter.com/YH3m3nsSLM — Rachael Carr (@rach_carr) March 27, 2020

Don't They Lok Real!

For folks with children and in lockdown, here's something that'll keep them busy😅, if you type an animal's name into @Google and press ‘View in 3D’, it brings up your 📸 & a few secs later you have a lion in your house 🦁 (works on both, Android and iOS)#StayAtHome #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/S2JTDFUqRg — Jinal Foflia (@fofliajinal) March 27, 2020

So Cute!

Some fun during #CoronaLockdown. @Google 3D animals come to the rescue for those of us with no pets at home. Intended for kids but adults might enjoy it more (speaking from experience!). #Google3D #covidlockdown pic.twitter.com/dLP0guypiF — Arun Jacob🌏 (@UN_ajacob) March 27, 2020

Lion in Your Balcony!

People trying to entertain small kids: google's 3D animals feature is fun, keeping mine busy bringing animals into the house. Will spare you their 100 million selfies with penguins, but definitely entertaining, maybe also a springboard for studies if you're that way inclined. pic.twitter.com/DYdrmpyca4 — Fibroblast_Fletch (@ImmunologyMelb) March 27, 2020

Best Way to Engage Children!

@Google @sundarpichai @googlechrome now that you have done animal 3D, my daughter needs everything beside her for pic.. pic.twitter.com/ghVyNiCZAh — Paras Giri (@parasgiri) March 27, 2020

HAHAHA!

Q. When is it OK for wild animals to be kept in captivity? A. When they are new google 3D animals! Google an animal and scroll to ‘view in 3d’. Share pics of your visitors with us! (Henry the #dogmeattrade rescue was not harmed in these encounters!) #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/RWuDnlwDzk — HSI United Kingdom (@HSIUKorg) March 26, 2020

The feature is pretty cool and a nice way to pass time while in quarantine. It is a nice way to engage children who are confined to homes and have no access to playgrounds. So make your quarantine time engaging with the help of these animals.