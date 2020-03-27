Why Quarantine Alone? Google 3D Animals Can Bring Penguins, Pandas, Lions to Your Home Amid The Lockdown; Let Your Kids and Kid in You View The Magic!
As most people are staying indoors with children due to Coronavirus lockdown, it may be difficult to confine them to the four walls. For those looking for some entertainment to keep children engaged during this quarantine period, Google has something quite interesting for you. With this feature, you will not have to spend the quarantine time alone, you can experience the goodness of nature around you, well, not physically, but virtually. Google lets wild animals and birds come near you with their 3D feature. Last year, Google introduced a new way for people to interact with their favourite animals online, thanks to augmented reality. Coronavirus Outbreak: Kids Organise Cello Concert on Porch of An Elderly Woman In Self-Quarantine in Ohio, Wins Hearts (Watch Video)

You can see 3D images of animals including lion, tiger, cheetah, shark, hedgehog, duck, Emperor penguin, wolf, angler fish, goat, rottweiler, snakes, eagle, brown bear, alligator, horse, shetland pony, macaw, pug, turtle, cat, octopus and dog. Bored Staying at Home Amid COVID-19 Self-Quarantine? Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle Comics Offer One Month Free Subscription for All Children.

To use the feature, you have to Google animal, for example: 'lion' and follow the steps mentioned below:

  • In the search results, you will see a box which says, "Meet a life-sized giant panda up close".

  • Click on the 'view in 3D' button, and proceed to click 'view in your space' to see the panda near you.

  • For this, you will have to give Google access to your camera.

The feature is pretty cool and a nice way to pass time while in quarantine. It is a nice way to engage children who are confined to homes and have no access to playgrounds. So make your quarantine time engaging with the help of these animals.