Happy Birthday, Gulzar! A man who has donned various caps to showcase his brilliant writing skills. Born on August 18, 1934 today marks his 86th birthday and what better way to remember him than his words. Be it as a lyricist, author, screenwriter or film director, his words convey a deeper embodiment of one's being. From penning romantic songs to making meaningful couplets or Shayari on life, Gulzar's writing is like comfort you need on a rainy evening. On his birthday, we have got some of the best lines penned by him which you can read over again and again. In Age of Modern Romance, These Beautiful Shayaris By Mirza Ghalib Will Make You Fall In Love... With Good Writing.
Gulzar has written poetry, dialogues and script. He started his career with SD Burman as a lyricist and his songs can pull your heartstrings till date. From conveying love to nursing heartbreaks, Gulzar seems to find a perfect combination of words tied together. If you are a keen reader who loves Shayari, philosophy, looking at life from a different perspective, honouring friendship kind of a person, Gulzar's words have everything to offer. He writes two lines that are enough to convey what even a hundred words probably cannot. Let us look at some of his beautiful lines.
When The Mirror Is Your Best Friend
On Life And Its Disappointments
The Sleepless Nights Following a Heartbreak
Oh, The People We Meet in Life...
How Gulzar Looks at Friendship
Stop Your Expectations
I'm Fine in Gulzar's Terms
Right in The Feels
Doesn't each line makes you hit into a realisation? Be it about living life by someone else's terms, living happily or nursing a broken heart, Gulzar's lines are like doses of a remedy. We wish this great writer a long life! Happy Birthday, Gulzar!
