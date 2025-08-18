Which famous celebrity do you share your birthday with on August 18? August 18 marks the birthdays and birth anniversaries of several eminent personalities from different walks of life. From politics and literature to cinema, music and sports, this date has given India some of its most remarkable figures. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, legendary poet and filmmaker Gulzar, versatile actor Ranvir Shorey, popular singer Daler Mehndi, and former cricketer Sandeep Patil all celebrate their birthdays on this day. Globally too, Hollywood icons like Robert Redford, Patrick Swayze, and Edward Norton share this date of birth, making 18 August a day that unites talent across fields and generations. Famous Birthdays on 17 August: Robert De Niro, Thierry Henry, S. Shankar and Sean Penn; Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on 17th August.

Notable Indian Personalities Born on August 18

1. Nirmala Sitharaman (1959) – Born in Madurai, she is the first full-time female Finance Minister of India and a former Defence Minister. Her academic background includes a master’s and a PhD with a focus on Indo-European textile trade, and she played a key role in India's economic ascent.

2. Gulzar (1934) – Born in Dina (now in Pakistan), this Urdu poet, lyricist, screenwriter, and filmmaker is one of the most poetic voices in Indian cinema.

3. Ranvir Shorey (1972) – A versatile actor and former VJ, he was born in Jalandhar and is known for his dynamic performances in films and on digital platforms.

4. Preeti Jhangiani (1980) – Born in Mangalore, she is a noted Indian actress, particularly known for her work in Hindi cinema.

5. Daler Mehndi (1967) – The energetic Punjabi singer-songwriter was born in Patna and is renowned for his Bhangra-pop fusion and electrifying stage presence.

6. Sangita Ghosh (1976) – Born in Shivpuri, she's a celebrated Indian actress and TV personality.

7. Belle Monappa Hegde (1938) – A respected surgeon and medical educator from South Canara, Karnataka.

8. Neha Mahajan (1990) – An Indian actress, born in Talegaon Dabhade, known for her impactful performances.

9. Ihana Dhillon (1989) – A model-turned-actor from Faridkot, often working in Punjabi and Hindi media.

10. Sandeep Patil (1956) – Born in Mumbai, the former Indian cricketer is remembered for his aggressive batting during the 1980s.

11. Subhasish Bose (1995) – A professional footballer born in Kolkata, representing India in international football.

12. Manjeet Chhillar (1986) – An acclaimed Indian kabaddi player, recognised nationally for his athletic achievements

Notable International Celebrities Born on August 18

1. Robert Redford (born 1936) – Legendary American actor, director and founder of the Sundance Film Festival.

2. Patrick Swayze (born 1952 – died 2009) – American actor, dancer and singer, known for Dirty Dancing and Ghost.

3. Edward Norton (born 1969) – American actor and filmmaker, acclaimed for films like Fight Club and American History X.

4. Christian Slater (born 1969) – American actor, known for Heathers and Mr. Robot.

5. Andy Samberg (born 1978) – American comedian, actor, and member of The Lonely Island, known for Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

6. Mika (born 1983) – British singer-songwriter, famous for songs like Grace Kelly.

7. Madelaine Petsch (born 1994) – American actress, best known as Cheryl Blossom in Riverdale.

8. Josephine Langford (born 1997) – Australian actress, known for the After film series.

August 18 stands out as a date that brings together individuals from varied fields who have made a lasting impact through their talent and achievements. Be it politics, cinema, literature, sports, or music, the day reflects the richness of contributions that continue to inspire and influence generations. It is a celebration of creativity, dedication, and excellence that reminds us how special this date is in the calendar of famous birthdays.

