Happy Friendship Day 2020! The day is finally here, and it is time for all of us to celebrate the beautiful bond of friendship among people. The first Sunday of August every year is celebrated as Friendship Day in India. This day is dedicated to celebrating the BFFs in your life who have always been there for you, no matter what. Friendship Day 2020 falls today, August 2 and Twitterati have flooded their timeline with Happy Friendship Day 2020 wishes and images. Thoughtful messages, Friendship Day quotes, funny GIFs and photos are everywhere on Twitter, today, with people celebrating their BFFs and wishing them Happy Friendship Day. In this article, we bring you some of the best tweets and photos dedicated to Friendship Day 2020.

Friendship Day 2020 celebration is different as compared to the previous years. Unlike in past years, this time, Friendship Day has got a limited celebration. Instead of heading to the favourite restaurant, or going on a trip or any of your favourite place, people are raising a toast to friendship virtually. The pandemic has limited the celebration but cannot dampen the spirit of Friendship Day. On Twitter, people of all ages are sharing their photos, videos and Happy Friendship Day 2020 wishes, for their friends thanking them for being there, always!

Happy Friendship Day!

Happy Friendship Day. Every first Sunday of August is celebrated as Friendship Day in India. Friends tie bands on each other's wrists and it's a popular day in school when friends come together and celebrate. Here's… https://t.co/mLgwzLK9X9 — Rekha (@Rekharani21) August 2, 2020

BFFs!

when u r in search of the seed within u,i find the flowers blooming within me .Happy friendship day✌️🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/LpgwqnyrVr — Bhagyashree Patra (@Bhagyas41538797) August 2, 2020

One Whole Gang!

Friendship Day Wishes

Happy friendship day💞💞 all my dear friends... pic.twitter.com/c6fphs6vvi — Poonam (@Poonam22174606) August 2, 2020

More Tweets on Friendship Day!

How Sweet!

yeh dosti ham nahi todhenge Happy friendship day to all my homies🤗 #HappyFriendshipDay2020 pic.twitter.com/pfLVARVi57 — v. (@vishall_roy) August 2, 2020

Cutest Video of the Day!

The first Sunday of August is always a special day. Friendship Day celebration is a significant one. This day is meant to celebrate our friends. They are an essential part of our lives and mean the whole world to us. We grow up with some; others are met in college or workplaces. Celebrate the day and let your best friends know why they are so important to you. Happy Friendship Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2020 07:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).