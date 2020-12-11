The Jewish Festival of Lights, Hanukkah 2020, has begun. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival will be low key, like other events this year. People are observing virtually and at home, with their immediate family members. The Hanukkah table may not usually be, filled with too many traditional recipes, but netizens seem to have started it well. Social media is filled with pictures of menorahs, as people show off their beautiful Hanukkah 2020 decorations. Not only humans, even fur buddies, but cats and dogs are also up for the Jewish Festival of Lights. In this article, we will look at how netizens are celebrating the festival and even photos of some unique menorahs grabbing the eye balls.

Hanukkah is an eight-day festival that this year started on December 10. The onset marks the beginning of the festival season. Celebrated by millions of Jews worldwide, the festival starts on the first evening when a single candle is lit on a special candelabra, called a menorah. One night after another, candles are lit, all the eight are lighten together on the last night of Hanukkah. This is why menorah is significant for every Jew as it is the centrepiece during the festival in the households.

Celebrating Hanukkah is a bright sport for Jewish people, especially this time, in an otherwise dark year. The rising coronavirus numbers have forced many people to cancel their traditional celebrations in favour of safer virtual events. The Jewish Festival of Lights will be low-key. The first night of Hanukkah, went off well, for the internet users who shared beautiful pictures of Hanukkah 2020 decorations, showing off the menorahs, and its unique designs.

Check Tweets:

So my menorah arrived today and I guess I should have checked the dimensions pic.twitter.com/8ELbmjeFeM — ZoëGemma (she/her) 🌹 (@ZoGemma1) December 7, 2020

Gorgeous Menorah!

Happy Hanukkah im excited to use this insane brutalist menorah I inherited last year pic.twitter.com/Y0sJklURZj — meagan thee tardigrade (@meaganrosae) December 10, 2020

Paws Up for Hanukkah

Got Jasmine a little menorah to match mine! Only 6ish more hours until Hanukkah! pic.twitter.com/hklopudXBe — HanukkahJamboree (@hanukkahjambore) December 10, 2020

Cuteness Overloaded!

happy hanukkah! pic.twitter.com/7Cm8g6bclZ — izzy (was on the phone with paul schrader) (@newyorkdolI) December 10, 2020

DIY Menorah

made a nyc menorah :) pic.twitter.com/EvxF6QEmxe — alanna (@alanna) December 8, 2020

Happy Hanukkah

Happy Hanukkah twitter-verse! Here is Penny, setting a good example by celebrating indoors with her pup-safe menorah, cozy blanket, and immediate family members only. ❤️✡️ pic.twitter.com/uVTkyLmyBC — Jessica Schleider (@JSchleiderPhD) December 10, 2020

How Cute

And to you and yours. pic.twitter.com/VIpjVa8Sms — Donald Stockman (@PolarBearPhilly) December 10, 2020

Another Adorable Menorah

I’ve never seen this dog menorah, but it turns out I have the cat edition. 😂 Happy Hanukkah! 🕎 pic.twitter.com/XUCQ9znL3b — Danielle Katz (@daniellemkatz) December 10, 2020

This One is the Best!

Love it!!! Check my menorah out! Happy Hanukkah!!! pic.twitter.com/fCYqSpeSU2 — Elad Strohmayer (@EladStr) December 9, 2020

Beautiful Decoration

#Hanukah starts tonight! My Chrismukkah merge has begun! 🔹️ Christmas cards 🔹️ Menorah 🔹️ Presents 🔹️ Christmas lights 🔹️ Hanukah gelt pic.twitter.com/MzvuGE26qk — Frances Jeens (@FranJeens) December 10, 2020

The Festival of Lights!

Happy Chanukah! Wishing us all more light. pic.twitter.com/K1qsipx4QG — Samantha Ellis (@SamanthaEllis27) December 10, 2020

The last day of Hanukkah 2020 is on December 18. The holiday commemorates the victory of the Maccabees over the Syrians and the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. We wish all you, a very Happy Hanukkah! May, the festival of lights, shine in a dark pandemic world.

