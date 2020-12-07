Hanukkah is an eight-day Jewish festival also known as the Festival of Lights. It commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem at the time of the Maccabean Revolt against the Seleucid Empire. Also known as Chanukah, it is celebrated by the lighting of the menorah, the ancient Jewish lampstand. The candles hold great significance and have meaning attached to it. Hanukkah 2020 will begin on December 10 and end on December 18. As Hanukkah 2020 approaches, there are many questions on the observance being asked. So, we bring to you FAQs about the candles burnt during Hanukkah to send on the Jewish festival.

It is also said that during the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, when the temple was purified, the wicks of the menorah burnt miraculously for eight consecutive days. It sustained even though the provision of the sacred oil was for only one day. Remembering the incident, Jews light the lamp during Hanukkah. Here are answers to mostly asked questions on candles lit on the Jewish festival. Hanukkah 2020 Decoration Ideas: Silver-Plated Menorah, Tiered Cookie Tray, Blue & Silver Ornaments and More, Easy Ways to Dazzle up Your House for the Jewish Festival of Lights.

What Do the 8 Candles of Hanukkah Mean?

The menorah or a candelabra holds nine candles. Eight candles symbolise the number of days that the Temple lantern blazed; the ninth, the shamash, is a helper candle used to light the others.

Which Direction Do You Light the Hanukkah Candles?

The candles are lighted in the opposite direction from how they are placed in the chanukiah. They are lighted from left to right, so that the newest candle is always lighted first. The helper candle, or shamash, is lighted first, and that candle is used to light all the other candles.

What Do the 7 Candles on the Menorah Mean?

The seven lamps depict the branches of human knowledge that are represented by six lamps inclined inwards towards, guided by, the light of God which is represented by the central lamp. The menorah also symbolises the creation in seven days, centre light representing the Sabbath. Hanukkah 2020 Gift Ideas: From Holiday Inspired Candles to Colourful Face Masks, Meaningful, Fun and Indulgent Presents for Everyone on Your List!

How Many Hanukkah Candles Should Be Lit Today?

One candle is lit on the first night, two on the second, three on the third, through to the eighth night when all are lit.

What Is the Difference Between a 7 Candle Menorah and a 9 Candle Menorah?

A seven-branch menorah is lit as a sign of enlightenment and symbol to temple menorah. A Kosher Hanukah menorah is when 8 candle holders are in one line with a ninth Shamash, out of place in height or position on the 9 branched menorahs.

On Hanukkah people light nine candles, one on each consecutive day. The first candle is lit on the first day, along with another candle and then on every other day, a new candle is lit until the next eight days. We wish everyone celebrating a Happy Hanukkah.

