The Jewish Festival of Lights, Hanukah 2020, is approaching. The holiday, which occurs every year during the Winter Solstice, celebrates the Jews freedom from the Syrian-Greeks and at a more spiritual level. Unlike Christmas, which every year falls on December 25, Hanukkah falls on different dates. The eight-day celebration kicks off on December 10 this year, and there is so much to do. Reciting Hanukkah blessings, cooking traditional recipes, exchange of gifts and more, the celebration is extremely significant among the Jews. Besides, there is a lot to do with the Hanukkah 2020 decorations. If you are confused as to how to deck up your house during the eight-day Festival of Lights, look no further as we bring you some easiest decoration ideas. Silver-plated menorah—the centrepiece (of course), tiered cookie tray, blue and silver ornaments, here are quick ways to dazzle up your house for Hanukkah 2020!

1. Blue-Silver Wreath: Chose a wreath, keeping in mind the theme of Hanukkah—which is blue and silver. Hang it delicately, and this can still be left up all winter long, thanks to the glittery snowflakes and snow-covered accents that some of the wreaths bring along for the holiday season.

2. Silver-Plated Menorah: This is the centrepiece of the Halloween celebrations. On each day, one candle is lit, signifying different meaning for the festival. Since, a menorah holds so much significance for Hanukkah, we suggest you keep it the traditional way. The silver-plated menorah is the common one, and it has that traditional touch for Hanukkah decoration. There are also some menorah inflatables that can be light up, placing at the front lawn for all the eight nights!

3. Tiered Cookie Tray: Tiered trays give that elegant touch to, while you decorate your Hanukkah table. There are so many traditional desserts cooked during the Festival of Lights. To show off your baking skills, place the white winter cookies at a tiered cookie tray, coloured in blue or silver for a festive Hanukkah touch.

4. Blue and Silver Ornaments: Make any tree, classic pine, flocked or tinsel, fit for the holiday by dressing it with a mix of blue and silver ornaments. They can be covered in glitter, or have other geometric accents with the perfect amount of shine.

5. Blue LED String Lights: This can give your decoration the much-needed festive vibe. Brighten up your house by stringing them around your banister, mantel or tree.

6. Hanukkah Table: DIY your Star of David with the help of popsicle sticks and silver paint. This will add the traditional touch to your Hanukkah table, even though you are celebrating the festival virtually.

Hanukkah 2020 will be a low-key celebration, but with the above small and glittery decorative pieces, you can dazzle up your house to give it that much-needed festive look for the holiday season. Stay home, stay safe. Happy Hanukkah, everyone!

