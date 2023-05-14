Every few days we have some new trends coming on social media, be it dance or funny memes. We all remember the ‘woman yelling at cat’ meme which went crazy viral in the last few years. But now we have another cat meme, this time a dancing and jumpy cat meme going viral. It is called the ‘Happy Happy Happy Cat Meme’ which shows a cat jumping in excitement. People are using it to express their excitement in different situations. Let us know the origin behind this meme trend.

Happy Happy Happy Cat refers to a viral video of a cat jumping behind a glass door. The video first came in 2015, and soon different versions were shared on TikTok and YouTube. It has been paired with the Happy Happy Happy sound effect and used in various edits and shared as memes. On November 11th, 2015, Imgur user Datsun280zxt uploaded a video of a kitten excitedly jumping behind a glass door when its owner arrived home. The video received more than 5.5 million views in the two days after it was uploaded. In the last few months, just the cat part has been edited out and pasted over different situations to express joy. Vibing Cat Meme Origin Explained: Know About Cat Vibing on Song 'Ievan Polkka' Sung by Turkish Musician Bilal Göregen.

A lot of memes are of the nature they are happy first and sad later. It features another cat in a banana costume with a crying emoji. So the happy happy happy cat dances first and then in the later part, it features the sad cat meme.

Here is the Original 'Happy Happy Happy' Cat Video:

happy happy cat original video pic.twitter.com/Zu7OHbQ5t8 — No Context Cats (@nocontextscats) April 19, 2023

Check the 'Happy Happy Happy' Cat Memes:

Happy Happy Happy 😼 Banana cat 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/zhs68aNwKE — HBD Sham 💃ѕαи∂у🕊️ (@MrInnocentt_) April 24, 2023

Happy happy happyyy cat meme adalah video terbaik minggu ini 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4A0Bt6IU07 — Deheresse (@Renaisenancess) March 23, 2023

Have you seen these memes yet? Now that you know the back story, you can make your own versions of the happy cat and share them with your friends. You don’t want to miss out on the latest meme trends, do you?

