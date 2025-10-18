New York, October 18: In recent months, the phrase “6-7,” pronounced “six-seveeeeen,” has exploded across classrooms, hallways, playgrounds, and social media feeds worldwide. What started as a quirky lyric from the viral TikTok song “Doot Doot” by Skrilla has evolved into a full-blown cultural moment, spawning memes, teacher frustration, and even a hilarious “South Park” episode dedicated to the craze.

On October 15, “South Park” aired an episode poking fun at the “67” phenomenon, featuring teachers at South Park Elementary baffled and annoyed by students who seem obsessed with the numbers six and seven, as if part of a cult. This marks a significant milestone for the meme, cementing its place as a key marker of Gen Alpha’s internet humor, often described by experts as “brainrot culture,” where random, meaningless jokes dominate online spaces. What is the Mango Mustard Trend? A New Weird Food Combination or 67 Joke? Know the Meaning of Viral Gen Alpha Meme.

How Did “67” Go Viral?

The trend took off thanks to Skrilla’s song “Doot Doot,” which became a TikTok sensation this year. The track was paired with viral video edits of 24-year-old NBA player LaMelo Ball, who stands 6 feet 7 inches tall. Ball himself embraced the joke in an ESPN interview, revealing kids often shout “six, seven” at him and jokingly calling it his newest nickname. What Is the ‘43 + 24’ Joke Meme? Is 67 The New 69? Gen Alpha Brain Rot Twist Explained With Meaning and Funny Responses!

Another major boost came from a viral clip shared by social media figure Cam Wilder, showing a boy at a basketball game waving his hands and declaring “six, seven” into the camera. The boy quickly became a meme star, featured in countless TikTok remixes. Other viral moments, like an In-N-Out employee announcing order number 67 to a cheering crowd, or dancers giggling at their instructor counting “six, seven”, added fuel to the meme’s unstoppable spread.

Even older generations, Gen Z and millennials, have jumped in on the joke, humorously admitting that “6-7” makes them feel out of touch with the younger Gen Alpha crowd.

The “6-7” Takeover in Schools

In schools, “6-7” is the phrase of the moment. Students shout it during lessons, lunchtime countdowns, or sudden moments of silence, reveling in its complete absurdity. The joke’s meaninglessness is the very thing that makes it hilarious and addictive.

Seventh-grade science teacher Gabe Dannenbring from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, calls the meme a “plague” that’s taken over his classroom. “You can’t mention the numbers 6 or 7 without at least 15 kids responding with ‘6-7!’” he says.

Linguist Taylor Jones explains the meme’s social power lies in its nonsensical nature, it acts like a secret code or shibboleth, letting students signal who’s “in” on the joke while excluding outsiders. This sense of belonging fuels the meme’s persistence, making “6-7” more than just a number, but a shared cultural moment defining the Gen Alpha era.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Economic Times ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

