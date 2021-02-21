International Mother Language Day is observed on February 21 around the world. The purpose of celebrating this day is to create trends and spread awareness among people towards their language and culture around the world. Mother Language Day celebrates different languages and multilingualism. In 1999, the announcement to celebratee Mother Language Day was made by UNESCO. For the first time in the year 2000, this day was celebrated as "International Mother Language Day".

History has it that in the year 1952, a movement was organized by the students and social workers of Dhaka University on February 21 to maintain the existence of their mother tongue. In memory of the martyred youth, UNESCO announced to celebrate February 21 as Mother Language Day for the first time in 1999.

Mother tongue is the basis of the social identity of many people. The mother tongue is the language through which a person establishes contact with the people around them. The first language a person learns after birth is called his mother tongue. Right from the beginning of creation, human thoughts are exchanged by expression. The most powerful and effective form of expression is not any 'language' but only 'mother tongue'. On this day, Twitter shares happy International Mother Language Day wishes, greetings, HD images, wallpapers, Quotes and Pics.

Twitter Celebrates International Mother Language Day:

UNESCO Celebrates International Mother Language Day 2021

21 February is International #MotherLanguageDay! ⁰Let us celebrate the power of mother languages to build peace and sustainability! 🗣️ https://t.co/ki3DqPASk0 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/DllYqF0uFh — UNESCO 🏛️ #Education #Sciences #Culture 🇺🇳😷 (@UNESCO) February 20, 2021

Mother language Day

Mother tongue education must be encouraged in the early years of schooling. Do you agree? https://t.co/ki3DqPASk0 #MotherLanguageDay pic.twitter.com/842vAqxlsH — UNESCO 🏛️ #Education #Sciences #Culture 🇺🇳😷 (@UNESCO) February 19, 2021

UN Celebrates Mother language Day 2021

In many countries, students are taught in a language other than their mother tongue, which compromises their ability to learn effectively. On Sunday's #MotherLanguageDay, join @UNESCO in calling for mother tongue-based education: https://t.co/0IswlW4vSX pic.twitter.com/oDFFWq1yoE — United Nations (@UN) February 20, 2021

Happy Mother Language Day

I can proudly say that Iam an Indian, n I wish local dialects and languages from across the country are treated equally and with the same dignity! Happy International Mother Language Day everyone #InternationalMotherLanguageDay @MajRajan @ChanuKritika @NabajyotiKakat8 @Mantu1238 pic.twitter.com/9lGteSd1Rp — Krishna (@Krishna09679113) February 21, 2021

Ways To Celebrate

Speaking in Mother language is the tool to accomplishments in any field. My 🤗 mother language-TELUGU.😍#MotherLanguageDay#మనమాతృభాషతెలుగు 🤩 pic.twitter.com/P8tBMSFOpX — VS Anitha (@VSAnitha2) February 21, 2021

Only through language, communication can be established with the country and abroad. Keeping in mind its importance, every year on 21 February is celebrated as "International Mother Language Day". The purpose of celebrating this day is to spread linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism around the world and bring awareness to various mother tongues in the world.

